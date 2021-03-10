Memphis QB making plans to throw for South Carolina this summer

The early results in quarterback recruiting for the new South Carolina staff have not been positive.

Head coach Shane Beamer and new quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield inherited committed quarterback Gunner Stockton, but he broke off his pledge to USC on Jan. 12 and later committed to Georgia.

Two other quarterbacks who were offered — Tanner Bailey of Gordo, Alabama and Drew Allar of Medina, Ohio — committed Monday to Oregon and Penn State, respectively.

It’s not necessarily a surprise the Gamecocks have missed on some early targets. Quarterbacks are a picky bunch, and right now Beamer and Satterfield don’t have much to show these guys other than concepts.

There are still plenty of big fish in the quarterback sea for the 2022 class, and one Satterfield is in touch with is Tevin Carter (6-4, 210) of Memphis, Tennessee. He’s viewed as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 22 pro-style quarterback nationally.

The former Gamecock staff offered Carter in February of 2018 and he camped with the Gamecocks that summer. He said he and Satterfield have been communicating via text since he came on board in Columbia.

“He’s just saying they are going to continue to get to know me and they’ve been watching my film,” Carter said. “They really talk about my arm strength and how quick I read the defenses, and my play-making ability. I can throw it 70 (yards).”

Carter also has reported offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Maryland, Syracuse, ULM, Marshall and Ole Miss. He said he will throw for West Virginia coaches at summer camp — if the recruiting dead period is lifted and such camps are allowed.

And West Virginia won’t be his only summer stop.

“I’m going to do the same thing with South Carolina,” Carter said. “I’m going to go to their camp too this summer so their staff can see me throw live.”

Carter isn’t claiming favorites at this point. He is looking for a place that will prepare him well for the future, whether that’s in football or in business.

“A school that’s going to best prepare me for the league,” Carter said. “A school that’s going to have me ready for the world after college. I’m talking about good education that’s going to put me in a good job placement after college.”

Carter plans to make a decision in September. He will sign in December and graduate early. Going into last season, Carter had thrown for 2,204 yards with 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 18 games, according to MaxPreps stats. He only played in two games in 2019 due to injuries.