Son of NBA great Dwyane Wade has Gamecocks in recruiting mix. Where things stand

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, right, speaks as his son Zaire, left, looks on during a ceremony honoring Wade who is playing his final home regular season game when the Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Miami. Wade is retiring at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin already has the son of one former NBA player coming into his program this summer. He’s working to add a second.

Devin Carter (6-3) of Miami committed to Martin a year ago. He’s the son of former NBA player Anthony Carter. Martin also is trying to land 5-foot-11 Zaire Wade of Chicago, the son of future NBA Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade.

Both Carter and Zaire Wade played together at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. In fact, they were roommates.

“I know that he’s had quite a few Zooms and conversations with a slew of coaches over the last couple of weeks, and he has had some dialogue with coach Martin at South Carolina,” Brewster coach Jason Smith said. “I’m not sure what Zaire’s timeline is. He just departed campus to finish the last year via remote learning. Zaire wants to visit some campuses, so that’s what he’s going to do.

“He has had dialogue with four or five schools over the last couple of weeks, and my guess is he’ll probably have a decision within the next three weeks when he takes some campus tours.”

Wade himself has not said much about his recruiting. He’s a Class of 2021 prospect who would enroll this summer. Some other school reported as involved with him include TCU, Rhode Island, Toledo and DePaul.

Smith said one reason the Gamecocks are strongly in the mix is Martin himself.

“The type of coach he is, and type of person he is,” Smith said. “The relationships that coach has with is players, current and past. I know that both have said to me that they’ve enjoyed communicating with the other.”

The Gamecocks’ cause with Wade might also be helped by having Carter coming to the program, though Smith said by no means is Carter pressuring Wade to join him in Columbia.

“They are so close that Devin ultimately wants Zaire to go where he’s going to be happiest,” Smith said. “They are best of friends. They were roommates. They were together all the time this past year here at Brewster, but I think their relationship is such that Devin ultimately wants to make sure Zaire has a great experience wherever he goes.”

Wade is rated a three-star and is ranked the No. 32 combo-guard nationally in the class in the 247Sports Composite.

“He’s a really athletic guard at 6-3,” Smith said. “We played him as a point, but he is able to play off the ball as well. A good perimeter shooter. Very athletic. Great length. Great teammate, very well-liked, one of our leaders this year.”

The Gamecocks have eight newcomers set to join the program for next season. Five play in the backcourt.

Other Gamecock recruiting notes