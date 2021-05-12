Gamecocks in final 3 for Florida defender. He previews his decision here

South Carolina secondary coach Torrian Gray has been working hard to mine talent out of the state of Florida, and it could pay off soon.

Class of 2022 safety Kajuan Banks (5-10, 170) of Tallahassee will make his college plans official on Friday, and it appears USC is in great shape to land his commitment.

Banks is set to reveal his decision via Twitter at noon Friday and says he has already informed the school of his choice. He has narrowed his list to the Gamecocks, Maryland and West Virginia.

“I just felt great,” Banks said about making his decision. “I just felt real comfortable with my decision.”

Banks says the ability to produce NFL talent and contact with the coaching staff of his chosen university helped him make an informed decision.

“Just the coaches keeping in touch and keeping a good relationship with me,” Banks said. “And they were saying that they can get me to the next level. I see myself fitting in anywhere in the defense. Wherever they put me, I’ll fit there.”

He has set an official visit with USC for June 11. With that in mind, he said the Gamecocks have made quite the impression over the last month or so.

“I’ve been hearing from them a lot,” Banks said. “Ever since they offered me, they’ve been on me. Jaycee Horn for example, how they developed him and how he went first round in the (NFL) draft. And the other corner, he went in the draft. And the coaches, they’ve been in touch with me for a long time.”

Banks is considered a safety by the analysts but can also play corner and nickel.

“They say I’m light on my feet, quick and physical,” Banks said. “And they say I can fit anywhere in the defense.”

In eight games last season, Banks had 52 tackles with eight pass deflections and three interceptions. He’s a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 44 safety nationally in his class.