Delaware defensive recruit working to nail down South Carolina visit details

South Carolina has around 20 official visits scheduled with recruits for the month of June, and likely will add more. The Gamecocks will also have numerous unofficial visits during the month.

A visit of some sort will be made by defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye of Middletown, Delaware. He’s become a prime target for the Gamecocks with defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, area recruiter Pete Lembo and personnel director Taylor Edwards in touch with him regularly.

“I’m talking to somebody from South Carolina every other day or every three days,” Durojaiye said. “It’s either coach Lindsey, coach Edwards sends me some texts, and coach Lembo is the recruiter for my area and he reaches out of lot. Those are the three main guys but then you might have someone on the staff just reach out here and there. The whole staff wrote me personal letters, and it was obvious everybody on the staff took their time to write a letter. That meant a lot to me.”

Durojaiye (6-5, 255) was in Columbia for the spring game but could not have contact with coaches with the NCAA dead period still in place. He plans to meet them for the first time in June, but is not yet sure of the details.

“I can’t confirm yet, but most likely,” Durojaiye said of an official visit with the Gamecocks. “I’m just taking it slowly over the next week to evaluate how I feel and talk to my parents. That’s how I’ll determine if I’m there. But I’m definitely coming up to South Carolina this summer. I haven’t really touched base on if it will be unofficial or official yet.”

Durojaiye recently named a final eight of USC, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan, Arkansas, Iowa and Duke.

“Those were the schools from all my offers where I felt I could be developed best at both on and off the field,” Durojaiye said. “I felt like with those schools I would have an opportunity to make an impact early, have an opportunity to play as a freshman, something I’m really high on being able to do. Education-wise, they were the schools that have a lot to offer. They can put me in good positions outside of football. I’m interested in studying business, and between my eight schools I felt like all of them could really help me both in my major and what I can do as a football player.”

Durojaiye has set officials to Georgia Tech June 18 and Arkansas June 25. He is looking at the start of his fall practice Aug. 17 for making a commitment. If not then, he said his first game Sept. 10 would be the date.

Durojaiye high school teammate Braden Davis, a quarterback, committed to the Gamecocks at the end of April.

Gamecock recruiting notes