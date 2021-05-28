This DB considers Jaycee Horn a role model. Constant communication helps USC’s cause

Safety Nick Cull of Donalsonville, Georgia is another versatile defensive back Shane Beamer and his secondary coach Torrian Gray are heavily recruiting for South Carolina.

They offered Cull (5-11 175) in mid-March and have worked him hard over the phone and other forms of communication. Their effort and passion in recruiting Cull is working because he plans to take an official visit with them in June on a date to be determined around his mother’s work schedule.

“I’ve been hearing from them ever since they offered me,” Cull said. “I’ve pretty much been talking with coach Gray and the head coach, coach Beamer. I hear from coach Gray pretty much every day. I can talk to coach Beamer any time. I can give him a call, and he’ll answer. We talk pretty much daily.”

Cull said all those conversations have led to a bonding with the Gamecock coaches.

“Very close, very tight,” Cull said. “We’re building a close relationship. It’s great. I like how we consistently communicate. I like what they are recruiting me for. And Jaycee Horn was my favorite. He’s my role model right now.”

Cull said Gray sees a lot of the traits in him that made Horn a first-round draft pick last month.

“He just loves my versatility and my physicality,” Cull said, “how I can play more than one position on the field. I’m primarily a safety, but I can play corner, too. It doesn’t really matter.”

Cull has an official visit to Miami set for June 18 and plans to visit Miami unofficially June 1. He also cites Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss as his top schools along with USC.

Other offers for Cull include Georgia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Arkansas, Nebraska, LSU, Marshall, Florida State, Middle Tennessee State, Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina.

Cull is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite where he is ranked as the No. 44 cornerback nationally.

▪ Gamecock recruiting note: USC offered OT Cason Henry (6-6, 290) of Marietta, Georgia. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite. Some other offers are Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.