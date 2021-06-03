Camp performance lands in-state defensive lineman an offer from Gamecocks

David “DJ” Jackson

Warner Robins’ loss is Sumter’s gain.

Defensive end Davin “DJ” Jackson of Sumter announced earlier this year he was moving to Georgia for his senior season. Then his plans changed, and he’s staying at Sumter. That’s big for those Gamecocks.

On Thursday, Jackson (6-2, 260) dropped by to visit those other Gamecocks, and it was a productive trip to Columbia. Jackson participated in the morning session of Shane Beamer’s first camp at USC and afterward received an offer from USC.

“I couldn’t even speak at first, it was crazy,” Jackson says of the offer from USC. “I was in Coach Beamer’s room, and I was talking with him and Coach (Jimmy) Lindsey and it was a great conversation that ended up with an offer. I was super excited, me and my mom.”

Jackson realizes his lack of height for a defensive end turns off a lot of major schools. After Thursday’s workout, however, he doesn’t believe that’s a problem. As a matter of fact, he even surprised himself with his performance.

“I did some crazy things that I’ve never done before on the one-on-ones,” Jackson said in evaluating his workout. “Like I don’t really spin, I tried that out and it worked in my favor. A lot of stuff worked in my favor today.”

When asked what impressed the Gamecock coaching staff the most, Jackson said it’s that he’s a quick learner.

“They loved the way I performed at the camp today and my film,” the rising senior said. “I was able to move and how fast the coaching staff was able to teach me and how fast I picked it up.”

Jackson has several other schools are paying a good bit of attention to him. Among his offers are N.C. State, Syracuse, East Carolina, Kansas, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Tulane and Appalachian State. He has official visits to Syracuse June 18 and Coastal Carolina June 25. But getting an offer from USC certainly gives him something to think about.

“It’s definitely going to impact me a lot,” Jackson said. “My head coach said they’ve been looking at me for a while. I really liked the facility. It was super nice. It’s going to be a tough decision, I know that for sure.”

The offer has moved USC front and center in his recruitment.

“They’re probably in my top three, for sure,” he said.

So, who are the other suitors right now for Jackson’s services? “N.C. State and it’s probably Syracuse or Coastal — it’s a tie between them.”

Jackson was hard to handle last season as he rolled up 72 tackles, 26 of them for loss, and nine sacks. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 17 prospect in South Carolina.