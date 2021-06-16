‘Everything was so first class’ with Georgia corner’s official visit to South Carolina

Cornerback Nick Cull of Donalsonville, Georgia

Cornerback Nick Cull of Donalsonville, Georgia made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.

Cull has also visited Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida this month. He is going to Miami this weekend for his second official visit. He hasn’t scheduled any other visits at this point.

Cull carries a three-star rating in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 34th nationally among corners and 36th among the prospects in Georgia for the 2022 class. Some of his other offers are Georgia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Arkansas, LSU, Marshall, Auburn, Florida State, Coastal Carolina and Middle Tennessee State.

Cull gave this review of his weekend with the Gamecocks:

“Everything was so first class. How they ran things was smooth. That visit was one of the best times I’ve ever had. They’ve got great people. Their staff, their campus and they’ve got great players.”

On how the defensive coaches said he would be used:

“They would use me as a nickel and a safety so I can get in the box and make some blitzes and tackles, and cover. That sounded great. That’s what I do best.”

On where fits in in with his recruiting after the visit:

“They are in my top schools. They have been in my top schools.”

Cull said he won’t make a decision until sometime in the fall.

Alabama prospect takes USC official

Safety Antonio Kite (6-1, 180) of Anniston, Alabama made his official visit to USC over the weekend. Kite is rated a four-star and the No. 25 athlete nationally and the No. 13 prospect in Alabama in the 247Sports Composite. Some of his other offers are Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Following his official visit Sunday afternoon, Kite gave his review of the weekend with the Gamecocks:

“The people were great. They treat you like family. We watched some film and they showed me where I would be at free safety, and how I would be coming down (hill) and some other stuff. For the first visit, that was awesome. All the coaches were honest and great. The dorms were great. The weight room was great, too. That’s a nice dorm, seriously.”

On where the visit leaves the Gamecocks in his recruiting plans:

“They are definitely up there. I am highly interested now that I’ve had a chance to see them and got a chance to talk to all the coaches. Alabama and South Carolina, that’s really the only schools that really call me. Well, Tennessee calls me a lot.”

On what’s ahead for him in his recruiting schedule:

“I’m supposed to go to Maryland, but I don’t know what they have going on. If not, I’ll probably go back to South Carolina next weekend. It was that great.”

Kite also has official visits scheduled with Tennessee on June 25 and Florida State on Sept. 5.

Other Notes: