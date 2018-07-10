A'ja Wilson fires back at Clay Travis after he mispronounced her name, trashed her

If you're going to attack someone, you might as well get their name right.
That's the message former South Carolina women's basketball great A'ja Wilson had for controversial commentator Clay Travis of Fox Sports on Monday.
Travis, whose outspoken political views have made a polarizing figure in sports media, weighed in Monday on Wilson's recent tweets highlighting the pay gap between NBA and WNBA players. During his Fox Sports Radio show, Travis called Wilson's tweets "one of the dumbest arguments I’ve ever heard any athlete make" and argued that "nobody cares" about the WNBA.
However, before he did that, he also pronounced Wilson's first name as "uh-jay," instead of the correct "a-zhuh," and Wilson let him know he was wrong on Twitter.
"My name is pronounced like the continent 'Asia'....if you gonna chew me out say my name right," the former Gamecock wrote.
Wilson got her unique name after her father Roscoe was inspired by a Steely Dan song.
Travis' argument about the economics of the WNBA had an erroneous figure — he claimed the league generated $25 million in revenue in 2017, but that number only accounts for ESPN's TV deal with the WNBA, and other estimates put the actual figure at double that when tickets, merchandise and the league's streaming deal with Twitter.
Comments