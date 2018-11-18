Massive Maryland run dooms South Carolina women for first loss of the year

South Carolina women’s basketball punched first against No. 9 Maryland on Sunday night.
The Terrapins punched back, harder.
In a game of runs, the No. 10 Gamecocks gave up the bigger one, losing their first game of the year, 85-61, at Colonial Life Arena.
After a sloppy, error-filled win over Clemson on Thursday, USC (2-1) seemed to have corrected its mistakes, sprinting out to an 8-2 lead in the game’s first 1:46, shooting 4-of-5 from the field and forcing two turnovers for easy transition buckets, leading to a Maryland timeout.
And at first, the stoppage seemed to make little difference, as the Gamecocks extended their lead to 18-6, with redshirt senior forward Alexis Jennings and redshirt junior guard Te’a Cooper in particular getting to the basket with ease.
But Maryland’s offense began to tighten up, committing just two more turnover in the quarter, and the Terrapins switched away from a press defense against which Carolina was breaking with relative ease. Jennings was also pulled from the game as Staley had said beforehand she could only play in short spurts while recovering from a knee injury, and from 4:46 left in the first quarter to 5:48 left in the second, the Gamecocks did not score a field goal, a stretch of nearly nine minutes.
In that time, Maryland reeled off a 26-1 run to rocket into the lead, led by a balanced scoring attack, strong play inside and sophomore guard Channise Lewis, who had seven points and eight assists in the first half.
Carolina managed to get some pressure early in the second half, throwing a fullcourt press defense to frustrate the Terrapins and force seven turnovers in the first four minutes of the third quarter. Those turnovers became transition offense, as the Gamecocks clawed back to within 12 points with a 14-4 run.
But after another Maryland timeout with 6:55 left, the Terps made the necessary adjustments to break the press, and USC’s half-court offense struggled. On the day, the Gamecocks were just 1-for-21 on 3-pointers.
In the fourth quarter, Maryland took control with another run, this time 14-0, to put the lead back over 20 and cruise to the finish, dealing Dawn Staley one of the largest home defeats in her tenure in Columbia.
South Carolina now will travel to Vancouver, Canada, to compete in the inaugural Vancouver Showcase, starting on Thanksgiving against East Tennessee State. The tournament field also includes top-10 teams Oregon State and Notre Dame.
