Gamecocks fall behind early, never catch up in blowout loss to Baylor

If South Carolina women’s basketball was to upset No. 4 Baylor on Sunday night, it would need to either find a way to stop the Lady Bears’ renowned post play or have the shooting performance of the season to keep pace.
The No. 18 Gamecocks did neither early on, and Baylor made them pay, cruising to a 94-69 win to send USC to 4-4 on the season, tied for its worst start ever under Dawn Staley. All of those losses have come against teams currently ranked in the AP top 25.
The Lady Bears (7-0) made seven of their first 10 shots, mixing transition 3-pointers and jumpers with good penetration to race to a 16-3 lead, and forcing Carolina, who made just one of its first six attempts, to call a timeout.
The stoppage seemed to break BU’s momentum, at least for a moment, as USC went on a 6-0 and forced a turnover using its press defense. But Baylor settled back in and reasserted control with an 8-0 run of its own. By the end of the first quarter, the score was 32-13. Those 32 points tied the most South Carolina has given up in a quarter since the NCAA switched to a four-quarter system for the 2015-2016 season.
The offense began to wake up in the second quarter for Staley’s squad, as the Gamecocks shot 40 percent from the field and hit their first 3-pointers of the day. Redshirt junior guard Te’a Cooper led the way with eight points in the period to close the deficit within 19 at one point.
But Baylor’s attack continued to hum along too, with nine different players scoring by halftime and the Lady Bears shooting 62 percent from the field. The teams headed to their locker rooms at the break with the score 57-35 — the most points Carolina has surrendered in a first half in program history.
After the break, South Carolina seemed to have more success slowing the Lady Bears on offense. But even as it did, Carolina’s offense went cold, shooting 3-for-15 in the period. Redshirt senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore provided a defensive spark off the bench in her first extended action since returning from a year-long knee injury but missed all five of her attempts from the field.
Into the game’s final 10 minutes, South Carolina managed to prevent the margin from growing much more but still wound up surrendering the most points of the year and tied for the most in Staley’s 11-year tenure.
Star of the game: Lele Grissett got just the fifth start of her career Sunday and made it count with her first career double-double, tallying 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Stat of the game: The Gamecocks allowed the Lady Bears to put together a true shooting percentage of 60.6, including a mark of 70.3 in the first half.
Play of the game: With a minute to play in the first quarter, South Carolina trailed 25-13, a large but not insurmountable margin. A 3-pointer for Baylor guard Moon Ursin, a Tyasha Harris turnover, a scoop layup by BU guard Chloe Jackson and a steal and score by Lady Bear guard Didi Richards made it 32-13, and the rout was on.
OBSERVATIONS
Bearing down: Baylor’s All-American frontcourt duo of Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox combined for 29 points and 17 rebounds on 11-of-24 shooting, using their superior height to simply impose their will in the paint, especially in the first half.
Sophomore forwards in the spotlight: Lele Grissett and LaDazhia Williams have mostly been backups in South Carolina’s frontcourt this season, but both sophomore forwards got some of the most meaningful action of their young careers on Sunday, with Grissett starting and tallying a double-double and Williams collecting three points in 11 minutes.
Cooper takes over: Te’a Cooper continued her solid start to the season with 16 points, eight of which came in the second quarter. Cooper also had the best shooting night of any Gamecock guard.
NEXT
South Carolina wraps up a three-game homestand on Wednesday as it hosts Appalachian State, starting at 7 p.m. and streamed online on SEC Network Plus.
