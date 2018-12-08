South Carolina-Duke women’s basketball won’t be played Sunday due to weather

The women’s college basketball game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Duke Blue Devils will not be played Sunday because of impending weather. The school announced it will try to reschedule.
Durham, where the game was to be played, is under a winter storm warning this weekend. Forecasts are calling for up to 5-8 inches of snow and ice accumulating.
The Gamecocks will now enter a break from play due to exams. They are not scheduled to play again until Dec. 16, on the road against Purdue.
According to a press release from USC: “A date for the game to be rescheduled has not been determined. Ticket holders will receive communication from the Duke Ticket Office if the game is not rescheduled.”
Coach Dawn Staley had said Friday that the program had arranged for three busloads of Carolina fans to drive to Duke the day of the game. Those fans have been contacted directly by the university, according to a team spokesperson.
While South Carolina stated in the press release that it will make the “best effort” to reschedule, the two teams don’t have many common open dates left after the exam break — the Gamecocks do not play the week of Christmas, but the Blue Devils have games slated for that Friday and Sunday.
After that, USC is set to play two games per week for the rest of the season, with the one exception of the week of Jan. 21. Duke, however, has a full schedule that week. There is the possibility that either program might agree to play a third game in a week.
