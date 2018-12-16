WATCH: Five-star Gamecock women’s basketball commit throws down dunk after ACL tear

She tore her ACL and packed on some weight in added muscle, but future South Carolina women’s basketball player Laeticia Amihere can still throw down.
Amihere, part of USC’s heralded 2019 class, is currently ranked by ESPN as the No. 10 player in the class, but was at No. 2 before a knee injury knocked her out for the better part of a year.
Such injuries can be devastating and have long-term effects on athletes’ careers. For Amihere, though, there doesn’t seem to be much of a change from pre- to post-injury.
Amihere’s first in-game dunk came when she was just 15 in April 2017. Her latest one-handed slam came at a Canada Basketball camp and may be her most powerful yet, as she elevated with room to spare and threw the ball down with authority.
Amihere’s slam comes right after the class of 2019’s other dunker, Stanford signee Fran Belibi, connected on a one-handed slam dunk of her own in a high school game that drew headlines across the country, from ESPN to the Washington Post. Amihere’s dunk didn’t draw quite as much attention, but if both players are selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game in March, it will be interesting to see if one or both are selected to the game’s slam dunk contest.
