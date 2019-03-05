USC Women's Basketball

Five Gamecocks earn conference honors, trio named All-SEC

By Greg Hadley

March 05, 2019 11:05 AM

Junior Tyasha Harris playing with the big league

Gamecocks point guard Tyasha Harris was selected to practice and play with the USA women's basketball team
By
Up Next
Gamecocks point guard Tyasha Harris was selected to practice and play with the USA women's basketball team
By

For the second consecutive year, South Carolina women’s basketball guard Tyasha Harris has earned All-SEC honors — and she has some teammates for company.

The Associated Press announced its annual conference awards on Tuesday, followed shortly by the coaches’ awards. Harris represented the Gamecocks on both the AP and coaches’ second teams, while junior guard Te’a Cooper and senior forward Alexis Jennings were named to the coaches’ second team.

Forward Victaria Saxton and guard Destanni Henderson were also both named to the SEC All-Freshman team by the conference’s coaches.

Harris has started all but one game for USC this year, averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Her assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.91 is third highest in the conference and 14th nationally.

Cooper averaged 11.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, and Jennings recorded 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Mississippi State led the awards, with star senior center Teaira McCowan earning player of the year honors from both the AP and the coaches. Coach Vic Schaefer was named the AP coach of the year and shared the honor with Kentucky’s Matthew Morris on the coaches’ side after leading the Bulldogs to the regular season title. Senior forward Anriel Howard was also named first-team All-SEC by both the coaches and the AP.

South Carolina opens its bid for a fifth consecutive SEC tournament title on Friday in Greenville as the No. 2 seed, playing the winner of Arkansas-Georgia.

AP AWARDS

Player of the year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Coach of the year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

All-SEC first team

Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M

Teaira McCowan, C, Mississippi State (unanimous)

Sophie Cunningham, G, Missouri

Anriel Howard, F, Mississippi State

Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia

All-SEC second team

Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee

Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina

Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, G/F, Kentucky

Maci Morris, G, Kentucky

COACHES AWARDS

Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Co-Coaches of the Year: Matthew Mitchell, Kentucky; Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

6th Woman of the Year: Cierra Porter, Missouri

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maci Morris, Kentucky

All-SEC first team

Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M

Sophie Cunningham, G, Missouri

Anriel Howard, F, Mississippi State

Rhyne Howard, G/F, Kentucky

Teaira McCowan, C, Miss. State

Ayana Mitchell, F, LSU

Maci Morris, G, Kentucky

Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia



All-SEC second team

Crystal Allen, G, Ole Miss

Te’a Cooper, G, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee

Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas

Mariella Fasoula, F, Vanderbilt

Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina

Alexis Jennings, F, South Carolina

Janiah McKay, G, Auburn



All-Defensive team

Jazzmun Holmes, G, Mississippi State

Teaira McCowan, C, Mississippi State

Janiah McKay, G, Auburn

Taylor Murray, G, Kentucky

Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia



All-Freshman Team

Brinae Alexander, G, Vanderbilt

Robyn Benton, G, Auburn

Blair Green, G, Kentucky

Zaay Green, G, Tennessee

Destanni Henderson, G, South Carolina

Rhyne Howard, G/F, Kentucky

Akira Levy, G, Missouri

Victaria Saxton, F, South Carolina

Greg Hadley

Greg Hadley is the beat writer for South Carolina women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State. He also covers football and recruiting.

  Comments  