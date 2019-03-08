SEC shocker: Gamecocks upset by Arkansas to end tournament title streak

The quest for five is over, just barely after it began.
No. 2 seed South Carolina women’s basketball was stunned by No. 10 seed Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday, falling 95-89 to end the Gamecocks’ streak of four consecutive conference tourney titles.
The Gamecocks (21-9) now await their NCAA tournament fate. The selection show is March 18.
Junior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored a career-high 27 points, and junior guard Tyasha Harris tallied 24 of her own to go with six assists in front of a friendly in-state crowd. But the Gamecocks had no answer for the Razorbacks’ electric 3-point shooting and a 31-point night from All-SEC guard Chelsea Dungee.
“They keep driving the ball at you, they got spacers on the floor that can knock down shots, and they were pretty accurate today. So when they got it going on from driving it and (were) accurate from 3-point land, it makes it challenging,” Gamecock coach Dawn Staley said.
Arkansas’ 95 points are the most Carolina has allowed in an SEC game in the Staley era.
The Razorbacks (19-13) gave USC trouble when they first met on Feb. 3 before the Gamecocks rallied in the fourth quarter for an 87-79 win. This time, South Carolina twice rallied from double-digit deficits to close to within one possession. But it wasn’t enough as Arkansas made 11 3-pointers and 26 free throws to lead most of the way.
The Gamecocks took an early 13-11 lead as both teams shot 50 percent or better from the field in the first five minutes. Two steal-and-scores from junior guard Tyasha Harris gave her four points, while sophomore guard Bianca Jackson drilled a corner 3 and attacked the rim off the dribble to put up five.
USC’s first-quarter lead peaked at five on a jumper from Harris. After that, however, Arkansas stormed back into the game with a 6-0 run, aided by four Gamecocks turnovers in three minutes, to take a 22-21 lead after 10 minutes.
Coming back from the break, Carolina narrowed the lead to one after senior forward Alexis Jennings scored five unanswered points, but Arkansas then surged again, using a 10-0 run, including five points from Dungee, to take a double-digit advantage.
The Gamecocks came right back with a 10-0 run of their own, as junior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan contributed five of her nine points in the quarter during that stretch.
Freshman guard Destanni Henderson punctuated the burst on a frantic sequence near midcourt, as the ball squirted loose and multiple players hit the deck. Henderson managed to come away with the ball and sprinted for a fast-break layup with 1:29 left in the half, making the score 39-37 Arkansas and electrifying the mostly pro-Gamecocks crowd.
Still, South Carolina struggled to overcome sloppy play all half, turning the ball over nine times, missing 11 of 12 3-point attempts and sending Arkansas to the free throw line for 13 attempts. Despite all that, Carolina only trailed 43-39 after the second quarter.
Both teams came out blazing in the second half, combining to make seven of eight 3-point attempts, but Arkansas widened its lead back to 10 points as senior guard Malica Monk scored seven points in a row.
Herbert Harrigan brought her team back by sparking an 8-0 run with six points of her own. Harris capped it with a drive to the lane and layup to make it 63-61, and Arkansas called a timeout.
From there, the Razorbacks and Gamecocks went back and forth, trading buckets as the offense raced up and down the floor, the defense unable to keep pace. With four seconds left in the third quarter, senior guard Doniyah Cliney rebounded a missed 3-pointer and passed it along to Harris, who sprinted over halfcourt and banked in a 3 of her own to put USC up 74-73.
But Arkansas absorbed the blow and countered with four unanswered points to start the fourth quarter, then extended its lead to 84-78 with a 7-2 run. A 3-pointer from Herbert Harrigan narrowed that gap before the final media timeout, but Arkansas gave itself some breathing room with another 3, and South Carolina never got within one possession again.
Freshman Victaria Saxton missed the game due to a death in the family, the team announced several hours before tipoff. Whether or not she will return for tomorrow’s game is unclear.
SEC TOURNAMENT SCORES, SCHEDULE
Friday, March 8 — Quarterfinals
No. 1 Mississippi State 83, No. 8 Tennessee 68
No. 5 Missouri 70, No. 4 Kentucky 68 (OT)
No. 10 Arkansas 95, No. 2 South Carolina 89
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Auburn, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday, March 9 — Semifinals
No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 5 Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPNU
No. 10 Arkansas vs. Auburn-Texas A&M winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, March 10 — Finals
Championship game, 2 p.m., ESPN2
