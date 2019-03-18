ESPN apologizes for accidental early reveal of NCAA women’s tournament bracket

Hours before the official reveal, ESPN accidentally broadcasted the NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket on ESPNU on Monday, according to screenshots posted on Twitter and confirmed by ESPN.
TV analyst Blake DuDonis posted pictures of the bracket that aired on the side of the screen during “Bracketology,” an ESPN show breaking down the men’s tournament field. Reporter Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning-News also tweeted out a recording of the screen.
South Carolina women’s basketball will be a No. 4 seed in the Greensboro regional, hosting the first two rounds in the Charlotte, North Carolina. The Gamecocks’ first-round opponent, according to the screenshot, will be No. 13 seed Belmont. The second-round opponent would be the winner of No. 5 Florida State-No. 12 Bucknell.
The official selection show had been scheduled to be at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN. The NCAA announced shortly after the leak that the bracket would be revealed on ESPN2 at 5 p.m., confirming that the bracket on ESPNU was accurate.
Maria Taylor, host of the bracket reveal show, read this statement as the show began at 5 p.m.: “We extend an apology to the NCAA and the women’s basketball community. We will conduct a thorough review of the process to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future.”
The No. 1 seed in the region is Baylor, the No. 1 overall team in the latest Associated Press poll.
These matchups are different from the projections of ESPN’s own bracketologist Charlie Creme.
South Carolina’s FAMdemonium watch party proceeded as planned, with the 5 p.m. broadcast happening without the team in attendance. The team arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium at approximately 5:30 p.m.
