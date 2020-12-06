Gamecocks bounce back from first loss with 18-point win over No. 23 Iowa State

Iowa State guard Aubrey Joens, left, and South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, battle for a rebound as Iowa State forward Kristin Scott, right, comes in to assist during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/ Matthew Putney) AP

After South Carolina women’s basketball lost its first game in more than a year this past week against NC State, coach Dawn Staley vowed that the problems the No. 1 Gamecocks had would be corrected the next time they took the court.

USC proved her right Sunday against No. 23 Iowa State, coming out hot and pushing hard the entire way in a 83-65 victory.

Sophomore guard Zia Cooke led the way with her most efficient game of the young season, tallying a team-high 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting in addition to four assists. Sophomore guard Brea Beal added a season-high 13 points, and star sophomore forward Aliyah Boston bounced back from a frustrating outing to put up 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The Gamecocks’ bounce-back performance started quickly, with a 10-0 run to open the game powered entirely by Beal and Boston. Iowa State responded with a quick 7-0 run of its own, exploiting backdoor cuts for open layup looks.

But USC’s defense adjusted to shut down those looks, and the Cyclones missed 12 consecutive shots spanning the end of the first quarter and the start off the second quarter, allowing South Carolina to build a comfortable 44-30 halftime lead that never dipped below double digits in the second half.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. After going 2-for-12 from 3-point range against NC State, South Carolina didn’t shy away from the long ball against the Cyclones. Beal hit the first attempt of the game just over a minute in, and from there, eight different Gamecocks let it fly from beyond the arc. South Carolina’s 13 made 3-pointers marks the program’s most since Dec. 21, 2018 — the Gamecocks made six in the third quarter alone.

2. One of Staley’s biggest frustrations after the loss to the Wolfpack was the lack of offensive flow, with players breaking down and trying to do everything themselves — Staley compared it to their high school days. The passing was much better Sunday, with a season-high 21 assists. That would have marked the fourth most assists in a game last year as well. Junior guard Destanni Henderson, who performed poorly against NC State, led all players with seven helpers.

3. Iowa State star guard Ashley Joens was able to continue her torrid start to the season, putting up a game-high 32 points. When she checked out for the last time late in the fourth quarter, she had accounted for more than half her team’s points. But outside of her, the Cyclone offense simply never got going.

NEXT GAME

Who: No. 1 South Carolina (4-1) vs. Temple (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: SEC Network