South Carolina storms back to claim top-10 road win over Kentucky

Coming off a three-day pause in team activities because of a COVID-19 scare, South Carolina women’s basketball knew it would have its hands full on the road against Kentucky on Sunday.

And sure enough, the No. 10 Wildcats gave the No. 5 Gamecocks, who were only able to practice once before the contest, a fight. But behind a monster second half from sophomore forward Aliyah Boston, USC rallied to claim a 75-70 win.

Coach Dawn Staley’s team needed every bit of Boston’s 20 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and three steals to rally from a nine-point halftime deficit. And most of that production had to come in the final 20 minutes after the star second-year player picked up two quick fouls early in the first quarter, forcing her to the bench.

With Boston on the floor for every minute of the second half, South Carolina stormed back. A 17-2 run bridging the third and fourth quarters was key, as South Carolina went from down eight to up seven. That stretch was enough to let USC withstand a late run from the Wildcats.

OBSERVATIONS

1. First half blues

Once Boston went to the bench in the first quarter, South Carolina slumped badly, as the team’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Zia Cooke, struggled to get going.

Without that duo, the Gamecocks simply could not keep up with Kentucky’s star, junior guard Rhyne Howard. Howard had 11 points in the first quarter alone and hit 19 by halftime. She accounted for nearly half her team’s points at the break, and the Wildcats led 41-32.

USC was simply one-dimensional throughout that first half, with 26 of its points coming in the paint, two at the free throw line and just three coming off a shot from outside the lane.

2. Henderson pours it in

While Boston dominated late, South Carolina’s leading scorer for the game was junior guard Destanni Henderson, who put up 22 points to complement her 20-point outburst in USC’s last game against Alabama. Like Boston, Henderson also saved most of her production for the second half, tallying 14 points down the stretch, as well as six rebounds.

3. Turnovers tightened up

One of the main culprits for South Carolina’s sluggish first half was its turnovers — 12 of them by halftime. Kentucky continually took advantage of bad passes to get its offense going the other way, and the Gamecocks simply looked off rhythm. After halftime, though, they cut down on the mistakes and turned it over just six times the rest of the way.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 5 South Carolina (8-1) vs. Vanderbilt (4-2)

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN