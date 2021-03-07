Still the 1! Gamecocks top Georgia to claim unprecedented sixth SEC title in seven years

It was gritty, nerve-wracking and at times a little ugly.

But somehow, some way, South Carolina women’s basketball held off a spirited challenge from Georgia on Sunday to win the SEC tournament title 67-62 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Sophomore forward Aliyah Boston led No. 7 USC with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while junior guard Destanni Henderson had 18 points and nine rebounds. Together, they willed the Gamecocks to victory on a day in which South Carolina turned the ball over 20 times and got just four points from its bench.

The victory gives USC its second consecutive conference title after winning it last year in the same building. In the past seven years, Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks have won six titles, the first time that has been done in SEC history. Even at its peak of success, Tennessee never won more than five in any seven-year span.

The win also sets the Gamecocks up to land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, set to begin March 21 in San Antonio, Texas.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Hard fought from the start

After bursting out to double-digit advantages in the first quarter of their first two games this tournament, the Gamecocks were the ones trailing early Sunday, as Georgia took an early 23-17 lead.

South Carolina hurt itself with four turnovers, including one completely unforced when junior forward Victaria Saxton threw the ball past Henderson, who wasn’t looking. But Georgia was effective in its own right, shooting 60% from the field and drilling several key 3-pointers, even in the face of strong close-outs.

In the post, Boston went head-to-head with UGA center Jenna Staiti, with Staiti drawing a quick foul to force Boston to the bench. She eventually returned late in the first quarter, though, and got her revenge, drawing Staiti’s second foul of the game and forcing her out of the game.

South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, drives to the hoop against Georgia guard Maya Caldwell (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, during the Southeastern Conference tournament final in Greenville, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

Early in the second quarter, the Gamecocks recovered the lead with a 7-0 push, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Henderson after two Georgia defenders collided, leaving her wide open.

Just as it seemed the Lady Bulldogs might be on the ropes, though, Gabby Connally hit a jumper to break the run. From there, the two teams traded shot for shot, with Zia Cooke finishing it off by draining a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to tie it up 35-35. In the first two quarters alone, there were seven ties and nine lead changes.

2. Crucial stretch

Georgia’s shooting cooled dramatically in the third quarter, including a 2-for-12 stretch that allowed the Gamecocks to build a little cushion, with Boston continuing to bully her way inside

In one frenetic sequence, the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game. Staiti found Connally on an outlet pass for a fast break layup, and Georgia applied a full-court press after the make, inducing a turnover from Henderson as players scrambled on the floor to retrieve the ball. That led to another UGA layup, knotting the score at 43.

That marked the final tie of the game, as South Carolina went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter. Sophomore guard Brea Beal scored five points and Henderson added four of her own to go with an assist. The pace of play became frantic as South Carolina pushed in transition and fatigue seemed to set in for Georgia.

3. Held on tight

Georgia trimmed USC’s lead to four points in the closing moments on Sunday’s game, forcing turnovers and showing the fight that allowed them to upset No. 1 seed Texas A&M in the semifinals. That’s when Boston and Henderson came up biggest, accounting for all but one point down the stretch.

An intentional foul call against Georgia put Henderson on the line with less than a minute to play, and she sank both free throws to put South Carolina up six. Then, with 13 seconds left to go, Boston stepped to the charity stripe after UGA hit a 3-pointer to get within three points. She calmly sank both attempts to seal the victory.

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) dribbles next to Georgia guard Que Morrison (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, during the Southeastern Conference tournament final in Greenville, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

SELECTION MONDAY

What: 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show

When: 7 p.m., Monday, March 15

Watch: ESPN