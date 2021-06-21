Leaving for the NBA? South Carolina coach Dawn Staley doesn’t rule it out

South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley didn’t rule out a jump to the NBA coaching ranks.

Last week, Staley’s name emerged as a candidate for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. On Monday, she cofnirmed she spoke with the NBA club.

“I’ve talked to the Portland Trail Blazers, and that’s the extent of it,” Staley said during a Zoom call with reporters. “I’ve talked to them.”

Staley spoke with reporters Monday and appeared on NBC’s TODAY Show to announce the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, which Staley will coach and will include former Gamecock great A’ja Wilson.

During the TODAY Show, NBC’s Craig Melvin asked Staley if she would consider the NBA head coach opening with the Trail Blazers.

“I think that you have to answer each call, but whether or not I take that leap and leave a place like South Carolina, that’s the biggest question,” Staley said.

“At this stage of the game, I think you have to consider it all. Home is where the heart is. But at the same time when you have an opportunity to be something different and open up the doors for other women, you definitely have to consider it.

“But you also have to be ready for it, too, and that’s a big leap that no other college coach has ever done and been successful.”

Entering her 14th season as the head women’s basketball coach at USC, Staley emerged as a candidate for the head coach opening with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers last week.

The university confirmed Portland’s interest through a statement: “The Portland Trail Blazers have contacted Athletics Director Ray Tanner to let the school know of the team’s interest in speaking to Coach Staley about their head coaching position.”

A report from The Oregonian this week lists Brooklyn assistant coach Mike D’Antoni, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and San Antonio assistant Becky Hammon as the “key names reportedly still linked to the job.”

In April, Staley told reporters she wasn’t interested in coaching men or jumping to professional sports.

“No ounce of me really wants to coach outside of college,” Staley said. “I don’t know why my level of interest has never been to coach in the WNBA, NBA or on the men’s (college) side. I don’t know why my competitiveness won’t allow me to go there.”

It could be difficult to walk away from the basketball dynasty Staley has built in Columbia. Staley and the Gamecocks are coming off their third Final Four appearance since 2014-15

In a New York Times piece published last week, Staley told writer Kurt Streeter that “it would be huge” for a woman to lead an NBA team but said she wasn’t campaigning for an NBA head coaching role. That doesn’t mean she lacks confidence in her ability to do the job.

“I come with a lot of credentials,” she said. “I surely have the confidence. I surely can stand in front of men and lead them. First-team All-Stars. MVPs. I’m OK with that.”