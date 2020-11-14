Golf
Masters Sunday preview: Dustin Johnson leads. Course scoring record in jeopardy
The coronavirus pandemic forced multiple changes for the 84th Masters. The major golf championship at Augusta National Golf Club moved to November from its usual April date and featured double-tee starts, an early Sunday finish and no spectators.
But the fierce competition for the green jacket remains the same and here are some questions to ponder headed into Sunday’s final round:
Will Dustin Johnson silence his critics?
The Columbia native is the world’s top-ranked player with Hall of Fame credentials, but his 23 PGA Tour victories include only one major — the 2016 U.S. Open. Pundits tend to point to the “the big ones that got away” rather than celebrating that dominating triumph at Oakmont.
He’s the guy to beat Sunday, especially after the log-jam atop the leaderboard before Saturday’s third round thinned considerably Saturday afternoon. Johnson’s excellence, starting with his kick-in eagle at No. 2, had a lot to do with that.
He led the field with a 16-under par through three rounds, with a trio of golfers four back at 12 under.
Johnson, 36, already has been No. 1 in the world rankings longer than any player not named Tiger Woods or Greg Norman.
Ranked No. 1 in the world, Johnson starred at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo and earned All-American honors at Coastal Carolina University.
Pay attention to No. 12
The shortest hole on the course continues to confound the game’s best players, and none rest easy until passing the test on this 155-yard par-3 where the complexion of so many Masters tournaments has changed.
Just last year, Francesco Molinari took at two-shot lead into No. 12. But he hit his tee ball into Rae’s Creek. So did Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter. Molinari “had control of it, and then No. 12 happened,” eventual champion Tiger Woods said. “And you know, a few guys hit the ball in the water there. I didn’t.”
Cumulatively, the 12th has been playing close to par this week. But last year, the routine-par hole became the course’s toughest on Sunday.
Will the tournament scoring record fall?
Jack Nicklaus wowed the golf world with a 17-under-par 271 in 1965, and golf fans believed the record might never be equaled.
But Ray Floyd matched Nicklaus’ mark in 1976 and then Tiger Woods did better, running away with the championship with his 18-under 270 in 1997.
Hard to imagine better than that, right? Jordan Spieth proved otherwise, matching Woods’ mark in 2015.
With the golf course still softened by rain, the greens are more receptive for long shots and the record could be lower by Sunday night.
Any chance for the Career Slam?
Rory McIlroy came to Augusta needing — again — to win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, but he opened with a 3-over-par 75 and became an afterthought.
By Saturday, he had at least gotten back within shouting distance of the leaders with rounds of 6-under 66 and 5-under 67 — the latter coming despite a bogey on the par-5 13th, usually a birdie hole for him, and making only par on the par-5 15th, another “gettable” hole for the long hitters.
Realistically, he might be too far back at 8-under par, but a low round ahead of the leaders Sunday could change the perspective.
Watch the Masters on TV
The final round airs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS.
Masters scores
Through Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72. Third Round
Dustin Johnson ..... 65-70-65—200
Sungjae Im ..... 66-70-68—204
Cameron Smith ..... 67-68-69—204
Abraham Ancer ..... 68-67-69—204
Dylan Frittelli ..... 65-73-67—205
Justin Thomas ..... 66-69-71—206
Patrick Reed ..... 68-68-71—207
Jon Rahm ..... 69-66-72—207
Sebastian Munoz ..... 70-68-69—207
Hideki Matsuyama ..... 68-68-72—208
Brooks Koepka ..... 70-69-69—208
Tommy Fleetwood ..... 71-66-71—208
Rory McIlroy ..... 75-66-67—208
Patrick Cantlay ..... 70-66-73—209
Kevin Na ..... 73-68-68—209
Paul Casey ..... 65-74-71—210
Cameron Champ ..... 68-74-68—210
C.T. Pan ..... 70-66-74—210
Corey Conners ..... 74-65-71—210
Webb Simpson ..... 67-73-71—211
Xander Schauffele ..... 67-73-71—211
Tiger Woods ..... 68-71-72—211
Scottie Scheffler ..... 71-68-72—211
Danny Willett ..... 71-66-74—211
Shane Lowry ..... 74-69-68—211
Matt Wallace ..... 69-73-70—212
Marc Leishman ..... 70-72-70—212
Billy Horschel ..... 70-70-72—212
Justin Rose ..... 67-70-76—213
Lee Westwood ..... 68-74-71—213
Louis Oosthuizen ..... 68-70-75—213
Adam Scott ..... 70-72-71—213
Bryson DeChambeau ..... 70-74-69—213
Nick Taylor ..... 72-72-69—213
Charl Schwartzel ..... 73-71-69—213
Bernhard Langer ..... 68-73-73—214
Si Woo Kim ..... 70-71-73—214
Collin Morikawa ..... 70-74-70—214
Mike Weir ..... 71-72-71—214
Shugo Imahira ..... 72-70-72—214
Ian Poulter ..... 72-71-71—214
a-Andy Ogletree ..... 73-70-71—214
Bubba Watson ..... 74-69-71—214
Jazz Janewattananond ..... 69-71-75—215
Tony Finau ..... 69-75-71—215
Rickie Fowler ..... 70-70-75—215
Charles Howell III ..... 71-70-74—215
Chez Reavie ..... 71-72-72—215
Sung Kang ..... 75-69-71—215
a-John Augenstein ..... 69-72-75—216
Christiaan Bezuidenhout ..... 69-73-74—216
Victor Perez ..... 70-71-76—217
Zach Johnson ..... 73-71-73—217
Jordan Spieth ..... 74-70-73—217
Matthew Fitzpatrick ..... 74-70-73—217
Phil Mickelson ..... 69-70-79—218
Rafael Cabrera Bello ..... 73-71-74—218
Jimmy Walker ..... 71-73-76—220
Brandt Snedeker ..... 71-71-79—221
Bernd Wiesberger ..... 71-72-78—221
