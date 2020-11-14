Masters Sunday preview: Dustin Johnson leads. Course scoring record in jeopardy

Dustin Johnson waits to putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

The coronavirus pandemic forced multiple changes for the 84th Masters. The major golf championship at Augusta National Golf Club moved to November from its usual April date and featured double-tee starts, an early Sunday finish and no spectators.

But the fierce competition for the green jacket remains the same and here are some questions to ponder headed into Sunday’s final round:

Will Dustin Johnson silence his critics?

The Columbia native is the world’s top-ranked player with Hall of Fame credentials, but his 23 PGA Tour victories include only one major — the 2016 U.S. Open. Pundits tend to point to the “the big ones that got away” rather than celebrating that dominating triumph at Oakmont.

He’s the guy to beat Sunday, especially after the log-jam atop the leaderboard before Saturday’s third round thinned considerably Saturday afternoon. Johnson’s excellence, starting with his kick-in eagle at No. 2, had a lot to do with that.

He led the field with a 16-under par through three rounds, with a trio of golfers four back at 12 under.

Johnson, 36, already has been No. 1 in the world rankings longer than any player not named Tiger Woods or Greg Norman.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Johnson starred at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo and earned All-American honors at Coastal Carolina University.

Pay attention to No. 12

The shortest hole on the course continues to confound the game’s best players, and none rest easy until passing the test on this 155-yard par-3 where the complexion of so many Masters tournaments has changed.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Just last year, Francesco Molinari took at two-shot lead into No. 12. But he hit his tee ball into Rae’s Creek. So did Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter. Molinari “had control of it, and then No. 12 happened,” eventual champion Tiger Woods said. “And you know, a few guys hit the ball in the water there. I didn’t.”

Cumulatively, the 12th has been playing close to par this week. But last year, the routine-par hole became the course’s toughest on Sunday.

Will the tournament scoring record fall?

Jack Nicklaus wowed the golf world with a 17-under-par 271 in 1965, and golf fans believed the record might never be equaled.

But Ray Floyd matched Nicklaus’ mark in 1976 and then Tiger Woods did better, running away with the championship with his 18-under 270 in 1997.

Hard to imagine better than that, right? Jordan Spieth proved otherwise, matching Woods’ mark in 2015.

With the golf course still softened by rain, the greens are more receptive for long shots and the record could be lower by Sunday night.

Any chance for the Career Slam?

Rory McIlroy came to Augusta needing — again — to win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, but he opened with a 3-over-par 75 and became an afterthought.

By Saturday, he had at least gotten back within shouting distance of the leaders with rounds of 6-under 66 and 5-under 67 — the latter coming despite a bogey on the par-5 13th, usually a birdie hole for him, and making only par on the par-5 15th, another “gettable” hole for the long hitters.

Realistically, he might be too far back at 8-under par, but a low round ahead of the leaders Sunday could change the perspective.

Watch the Masters on TV

The final round airs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS.

Masters scores

Through Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club

Purse: $11.5 million

Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72. Third Round

Dustin Johnson ..... 65-70-65—200

Sungjae Im ..... 66-70-68—204

Cameron Smith ..... 67-68-69—204

Abraham Ancer ..... 68-67-69—204

Dylan Frittelli ..... 65-73-67—205

Justin Thomas ..... 66-69-71—206

Patrick Reed ..... 68-68-71—207

Jon Rahm ..... 69-66-72—207

Sebastian Munoz ..... 70-68-69—207

Hideki Matsuyama ..... 68-68-72—208

Brooks Koepka ..... 70-69-69—208

Tommy Fleetwood ..... 71-66-71—208

Rory McIlroy ..... 75-66-67—208

Patrick Cantlay ..... 70-66-73—209

Kevin Na ..... 73-68-68—209

Paul Casey ..... 65-74-71—210

Cameron Champ ..... 68-74-68—210

C.T. Pan ..... 70-66-74—210

Corey Conners ..... 74-65-71—210

Webb Simpson ..... 67-73-71—211

Xander Schauffele ..... 67-73-71—211

Tiger Woods ..... 68-71-72—211

Scottie Scheffler ..... 71-68-72—211

Danny Willett ..... 71-66-74—211

Shane Lowry ..... 74-69-68—211

Matt Wallace ..... 69-73-70—212

Marc Leishman ..... 70-72-70—212

Billy Horschel ..... 70-70-72—212

Justin Rose ..... 67-70-76—213

Lee Westwood ..... 68-74-71—213

Louis Oosthuizen ..... 68-70-75—213

Adam Scott ..... 70-72-71—213

Bryson DeChambeau ..... 70-74-69—213

Nick Taylor ..... 72-72-69—213

Charl Schwartzel ..... 73-71-69—213

Bernhard Langer ..... 68-73-73—214

Si Woo Kim ..... 70-71-73—214

Collin Morikawa ..... 70-74-70—214

Mike Weir ..... 71-72-71—214

Shugo Imahira ..... 72-70-72—214

Ian Poulter ..... 72-71-71—214

a-Andy Ogletree ..... 73-70-71—214

Bubba Watson ..... 74-69-71—214

Jazz Janewattananond ..... 69-71-75—215

Tony Finau ..... 69-75-71—215

Rickie Fowler ..... 70-70-75—215

Charles Howell III ..... 71-70-74—215

Chez Reavie ..... 71-72-72—215

Sung Kang ..... 75-69-71—215

a-John Augenstein ..... 69-72-75—216

Christiaan Bezuidenhout ..... 69-73-74—216

Victor Perez ..... 70-71-76—217

Zach Johnson ..... 73-71-73—217

Jordan Spieth ..... 74-70-73—217

Matthew Fitzpatrick ..... 74-70-73—217

Phil Mickelson ..... 69-70-79—218

Rafael Cabrera Bello ..... 73-71-74—218

Jimmy Walker ..... 71-73-76—220

Brandt Snedeker ..... 71-71-79—221

Bernd Wiesberger ..... 71-72-78—221