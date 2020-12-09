Why Lexington great Lauren Stephenson is riding a confidence boost before US Open 

Lauren Stephenson follows through on her drive on the seventh hole during the first round of the Marathon Classic LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Finding success in the major leagues of any sport is always challenging, and scrambled schedules caused by the coronavirus outbreak increased the difficulty this year.

Nevertheless, Lauren Stephenson finds reasons for optimism in her second LPGA Tour season and strives to finish with a flourish in the U.S. Women’s Open that begins Thursday in Houston, Texas.

“I’m still learning and growing as a player,” said Stephenson, the former Lexington High star who dominated in junior golf, set records at Clemson and earned national player of the year honors at Alabama before turning pro. “I feel like I’m improving all the time.”

The LPGA Tour went without tournaments between mid-February and late July, and achieving consistency did not come easily. But a couple of flashes — an 8-under-par 63 in the ShopRite Classic and a flying finish in the KPMG Women’s PGA — provided promise for the future.

The latter — three consecutive birdies to complete the final round of one of the Tour’s major championships — is a reason for Stephenson’s confidence this week. The spree vaulted her to a tie for ninth and secured an exemption into the Women’s Open.

“The courses at the majors set up well for my game,” said Stephenson, who turned professional at the start of the 2019 season. “Knowing what I did in the KPMG and how I played in the last round last week gives me a lot of confidence.”

Last week’s finish, a final-round 74, might not sound like an ego-boosting performance, but, she said, “I hit the ball well and it’s nice to head into the next tournament on a good note.”

And the Women’s PGA? She chipped in for birdie on the final hole in one of the top clutch shots of the year. A miss and she would not be in the Open field.

“Shots like that give you confidence,” she said.

For the year, Stephenson has made the cut in seven of her 12 events, ranks 91st in the season-long standings and is No. 74 in earnings. She obviously would like better numbers, but, she said, the year “has been a step forward.”

In addition to becoming more familiar with the courses and wondering about the uncertainty created by the pandemic, she changed coaches. She now works with teaching pro Tim Cook at Sea Pines Plantation on Hilton Head Island.

The player-coach relationship “is still developing,” Stephenson said, “but one big thing I have learned this year is to be less emotional on the course.” The work with her swing “is not a super change; we’re just want it to be more repeatable.”

Then, there are the analytics.

“We talk every week, either on Sunday or Monday, and come up with a game plan (for the next tournament),” she said. “It’s been really important for me to get emotions out of my game.”

Stephenson will be making her third U.S. Women’s Open start; she competed in the most prestigious tournament in women’s golf twice in her amateur days.

“Major tournaments put a premium on driving accuracy, and that’s good for me,” she said. “Plus, the courses (at Champions Golf Club) have bermudagrass, and I’ve played on bermuda all my life.”

A good performance this week qualifies her for next week’s Tour Championship in Naples, Florida. If she doesn’t make that tournament, she will turn her attention to next season, tentatively set to start in February in Florida.

Although the 2020 season has been truncated by postponements and cancellations, “I have something to build on,” Stephenson said. “I’m a better player now.”

US Women’s Open TV coverage

First round: Thursday, Dec. 10

12:30-6 p.m., Golf Channel

Second round: Friday, Dec. 11

3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

Third round: Saturday, Dec. 12

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Golf Channel

2:30-6 p.m., NBC

Final round: Sunday, Dec. 13

11 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel

2-5 p.m., NBC

Golf notes

▪ The Midlands Golf Course Owners Association’s 2021 VIP Value Books, which offer special rates at 24 area courses, are available for $70. In addition to the golf course rates, the book includes specials at Hemingway’s Grill, Koosa Golf and Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers. Part of the proceeds benefit he South Carolina Junior Golf Association. Books can be purchased at both Koosa Golf locations, the SCGA office, the Spur at Northwoods, Par Tee Golf Center and online at www.scmidlandsgolf.org. A list of participating course is available on the website.

▪ Josh McMillan (Boiling Springs) and Stan Sill (Spartanburg) joined forces to win the SCGA’s Forty-Plus Series better ball title at Daniel Island Club. Eddie Hargett (Blythewood) and Fred Teale (Mt. Pleasant) combined to win the senior division.