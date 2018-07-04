A.C. Flora's Harmon Cox committed to Clemson on Tuesday night.
AC Flora standout commits to Clemson baseball

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

July 04, 2018 08:37 AM

A.C. Flora rising junior Harmon Cox committed to Clemson on Tuesday night.

The pitcher/shortstop is the second A.C. Flora player to commit to the Tigers this year. Senior Will Bethea signed with Clemson in April and will be a freshman there this year.

Cox, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, is the seventh Clemson commit for the Class of 2020 and third from Midlands, joining River Bluff’s Ricky Williams and Alex Urban.

Cox, a two-year starter, hit .291 with a homer, 21 RBI and five doubles this season for the Falcons. He also stole nine bases.

On the mound, Cox was 2-0 with two saves in 12 appearances. He was an all-region selection and won the team’s gold glove award.

Cox is playing this summer for the Upstate Mavericks.

