Lexington native Lauren Stephenson earned her LPGA Tour card.
Lexington native Lauren Stephenson earned her LPGA Tour card. Alabama Sports Information photo
Lexington native Lauren Stephenson earned her LPGA Tour card. Alabama Sports Information photo

High School Sports

Former Lexington High standout earns LPGA Tour card

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 03, 2018 06:15 PM

Lauren Stephenson earned her LPGA Tour card on Saturday.

The former Lexington state champion golfer finished tied for eighth as the eight-round LPGA Q-Series wrapped up in Pinehurst, N.C. The top 45 golfers earned full status on the LPGA Tour.

Stephenson, a senior at Alabama, still has one season of eligibility left but she is more than likely to turn pro and forego her spring season for the Crimson Tide.

Stephenson shot a 4-under 572 for the eight rounds of the LPGA Q-Series. The first four rounds were played last week at Pinehurst No. 6 and the last four at Pinehurst No. 7.

Stephenson is the fourth-ranked amateur golfer, according to the World Amateur Golf Rankings. She is a two-time, first-team all-SEC selection and was the Golfweek Player of the Year in 2018.

The 21-year-old was picked for the United States Curtis Cup Team and Palmer Cup team.

At Lexington High School, Stephenson was a two-time state champion and was believed to be the first person in state history to earn all-state honors in girls and boys all-state teams in her senior season.

  Comments  