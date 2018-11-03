Former Lexington High standout earns LPGA Tour card

Lauren Stephenson earned her LPGA Tour card on Saturday.
The former Lexington state champion golfer finished tied for eighth as the eight-round LPGA Q-Series wrapped up in Pinehurst, N.C. The top 45 golfers earned full status on the LPGA Tour.
Stephenson, a senior at Alabama, still has one season of eligibility left but she is more than likely to turn pro and forego her spring season for the Crimson Tide.
Stephenson shot a 4-under 572 for the eight rounds of the LPGA Q-Series. The first four rounds were played last week at Pinehurst No. 6 and the last four at Pinehurst No. 7.
Stephenson is the fourth-ranked amateur golfer, according to the World Amateur Golf Rankings. She is a two-time, first-team all-SEC selection and was the Golfweek Player of the Year in 2018.
The 21-year-old was picked for the United States Curtis Cup Team and Palmer Cup team.
At Lexington High School, Stephenson was a two-time state champion and was believed to be the first person in state history to earn all-state honors in girls and boys all-state teams in her senior season.
