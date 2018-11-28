South Carolina signee Elise Mills wins record fourth straight tennis singles state title

Elise Mills capped off her high school tennis career with another state championship.
The Mid-Carolina senior and South Carolina signee tied a state record by winning her fourth straight individual singles championship Wednesday at Cayce Tennis Center.
The championships were pushed back two weeks because of rain.
Mills is one of six players to win four straight singles championships in state history joining Spartanburg’s Maggie Cubitt, who also won her fourth straight title Wednesday. The others to win four in a row were Bishop England’s Elissa Kinard (1996-99), Ridge View’s Caroline Ferrell (2001-04), Mauldin’s Ansley Speaks (2009-2012) and Waccamaw’s Tolley Rice (2009-12).
Mills first title was in Class A/2A and last year were Class A/2A/3A championships. The senior signed earlier this month to play tennis at South Carolina.
