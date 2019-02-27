High School Sports

Dutch Fork boys soccer earns national ranking after win over Wando, Capital City Cup title

By Lou Bezjak

February 27, 2019 11:38 AM

Dutch Fork defeated Wando, 2-1, to win the Capital City Classic on Feb. 24, 2019. It snapped Wando’s 58-match winning streak.
After winning the Capital City Cup over the weekend, the Dutch Fork boys soccer team made a big splash in the first USA Today and United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll.

The Silver Foxes are ranked No. 2 in the poll, which was released Wednesday. Dutch Fork went 5-0 and won the Capital City Cup with a 2-1 victory over Wando on Sunday. The victory sanpped Wando’s 58-match winning streak.

Wando is 10th in the rankings and Clovers is No. 8. Dalton (Ga.) is ranked No. 1 .

Lou Bezjak

Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

