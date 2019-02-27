Dutch Fork boys soccer earns national ranking after win over Wando, Capital City Cup title

After winning the Capital City Cup over the weekend, the Dutch Fork boys soccer team made a big splash in the first USA Today and United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll.
The Silver Foxes are ranked No. 2 in the poll, which was released Wednesday. Dutch Fork went 5-0 and won the Capital City Cup with a 2-1 victory over Wando on Sunday. The victory sanpped Wando’s 58-match winning streak.
Wando is 10th in the rankings and Clovers is No. 8. Dalton (Ga.) is ranked No. 1 .
