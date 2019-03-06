School district reopens A.C. Flora athletic field for use

The athletic field at A.C. Flora High School is now usable, district officials said Wednesday.
Falcon Stadium will host home sports games, and sports practice schedules will be adjusted, the announcement said.
District officials prohibited use of the year-old, $728,000 artificial turf field after complaints that the field did not drain properly and wasn’t cushioned correctly, according to a previous article from The State.
FirstForm Inc., which installed the field, was responsible for the technical deficiencies, Richland 1 spokeswoman Karen York said in a previous article.
Students or parents with questions about practice schedules are encouraged to contact their head coach, the district’s announcement said.
