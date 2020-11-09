Final Midlands Top 10 rankings of regular season, this week’s playoff schedule

A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper, upcoming football playoff schedule for games Nov. 12-13.

1. Dutch Fork (6-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: vs. Summerville

2. AC Flora (5-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 71-8

Next Game: vs. Travelers Rest

3. Camden (5-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Byrnes, 30-19

Next Game: vs. Brookland-Cayce

4. Gilbert (5-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: vs. Lake City

5. Gray Collegiate (6-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: vs. St. Joseph’s at Midlands Sports Complex

6. Ridge View (5-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: at TL Hanna

7. River Bluff (3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lexington, 35-10

Next Game: at Fort Dorchester

8. North Central (5-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Great Falls, 54-6

Next Game: vs. Christ Church

9. Hammond (9-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Porter-Gaud, 44-13

Next Game: vs. Augusta Christian

10. Irmo (5-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Westwood, 36-14

Next Game: at Westside

Dropped Out: Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Chapin, Pelion

This Week’s Schedule

SCHSL Playoffs

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 5A

Ridge View at TL Hanna

River Bluff at Fort Dorchester

Summerville at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

Irmo at Westside

Travelers Rest at AC Flora

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce at Camden

Lake City at Gilbert

Wren at Fairfield Central

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville

Newberry at Chesnee

St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate (At Midlands Sports Complex)

Christ Church at North Central

Class A

CA Johnson at Southside Christian

Regular season

Thursday

South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin

Airport at Swansea

Friday

Chapin at Mid-Carolina

Columbia at Keenan

Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Spring Valley at Lexington

SCISA Playoffs

Friday

Class 3A

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

8-man

Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn