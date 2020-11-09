High School Sports
Final Midlands Top 10 rankings of regular season, this week’s playoff schedule
A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper, upcoming football playoff schedule for games Nov. 12-13.
1. Dutch Fork (6-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: vs. Summerville
2. AC Flora (5-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 71-8
Next Game: vs. Travelers Rest
3. Camden (5-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Byrnes, 30-19
Next Game: vs. Brookland-Cayce
4. Gilbert (5-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: vs. Lake City
5. Gray Collegiate (6-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: vs. St. Joseph’s at Midlands Sports Complex
6. Ridge View (5-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: at TL Hanna
7. River Bluff (3-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lexington, 35-10
Next Game: at Fort Dorchester
8. North Central (5-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Great Falls, 54-6
Next Game: vs. Christ Church
9. Hammond (9-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Porter-Gaud, 44-13
Next Game: vs. Augusta Christian
10. Irmo (5-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Westwood, 36-14
Next Game: at Westside
Dropped Out: Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Chapin, Pelion
This Week’s Schedule
SCHSL Playoffs
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 5A
Ridge View at TL Hanna
River Bluff at Fort Dorchester
Summerville at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
Irmo at Westside
Travelers Rest at AC Flora
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce at Camden
Lake City at Gilbert
Wren at Fairfield Central
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville
Newberry at Chesnee
St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate (At Midlands Sports Complex)
Christ Church at North Central
Class A
CA Johnson at Southside Christian
Regular season
Thursday
South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin
Airport at Swansea
Friday
Chapin at Mid-Carolina
Columbia at Keenan
Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Spring Valley at Lexington
SCISA Playoffs
Friday
Class 3A
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
8-man
Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn
