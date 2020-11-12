Can’t-miss Midlands football playoff matchups, plus picks, stats and schedule

Here are the top games to watch and predictions for SCHSL and SCISA playoff matchups involving Midlands high school football teams:

Augusta Christian (9-2) at Hammond (9-1)

Winner of the game advances to the SCISA 3A championship next Friday at Charleston Southern University. Second meeting of the season between the two schools. Hammond won, 38-19, on Oct. 16. In that game, Hammond’s CJ Stokes rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Stokes leads the team in rushing with 1,077 yards. Zackery Blackwell leads Augusta with 1,430 yards rushing and had 133 in the loss to Hammond.

Brookland-Cayce (3-2) at Camden (5-0)

First-round Class 3A Lower State playoffs and lone matchup featuring two Midlands squads. Camden is coming off a 30-19 win over Class 5A Byrnes while B-C was off last week. Game features two of the most productive backs in the area the past two years in Camden’s Willis Lane and B-C’s Will Way. Lane has rushed for 803 yards and 12 total TDs while Way has 600 yards and 10 TDs. Camden’s offense is averaging 459.2 yards a game including 302 on the ground.

Ridge View (6-1) at TL Hanna (5-0)

First-round matchup in Class 5A Upper State playoffs. Ridge View is in its first season in Class 5A after moving up from 4A because of realignment. The Blazers have won six straight since the season-opening loss to Northwestern. TL Hanna earned the No. 1 seed from Region 1-5A by defeating Hillcrest last week. The Yellow Jackets rely heavily on the run game and are led by JJ Hudson’s 510 yards and six TDs. Jordan Smith is RV’s top playmaker with 42 catches for 612 yards and eight TDs.

Summerville (4-3) at Dutch Fork (6-0)

First-round matchup in Class 5A Lower State playoffs. Rematch of the 2018 Class 5A Lower State championship game won by Dutch Fork, 47-14. Dutch Fork was off last week and enters the game with a 46-game unbeaten streak and is ranked No. 16 in MaxPreps Top 25 and No. 22 in USA Today’s Super 25. Dutch Fork receivers Elijah Spencer and Antonio Williams have combined for 62 catches, 1,190 yards and 16 TDs. Williams also is the team’s top punt and kickoff returner. Dutch Fork’s defense is giving up just 6.9 points and 168 yards per game.

Travelers Rest (3-2) at AC Flora (5-0)

First-round matchup in Class 4A Upper State playoffs. AC Flora is No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A the past two weeks in the SC Prep Media Poll. The Falcons scored a season-high 71 points last week against Lugoff-Elgin. AC Flora’s offense averages 475 yards per game. Quarterback Ethan Beamish is completing 71.4 percent of his passes and has thrown for 988 yards with 14 TDs and one interception. Georgia State commit Omarion Hammond leads the Falcons with six sacks. Travelers Rest defeated Pickens, 51-13, last week to earn the No. 2 seed from Region 1-4A.

This Week’s Schedule, Predictions

SCHSL Playoffs

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 5A

Ridge View at TL Hanna (Bezjak-Ridge View; Dearing-Ridge View)

River Bluff at Fort Dorchester (Bezjak-Fort D; Dearing-Fort D)

Summerville at Dutch Fork (Bezjak-Dutch Fork; Dearing-Dutch Fork)

Class 4A

Irmo at Westside (Bezjak-Westside; Dearing-Westside)

Travelers Rest at AC Flora (Bezjak-AC Flora; Dearing-AC Flora)

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce at Camden (Bezjak-Camden; Dearing-Camden)

Lake City at Gilbert (Bezjak-Gilbert; Dearing-Gilbert)

Wren at Fairfield Central (Bezjak-Wren; Dearing-Wren)

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville (Bezjak-Abbeville; Dearing-Abbeville)

Newberry at Chesnee (Bezjak-Chesnee; Dearing-Newberry)

St. Joseph’s vs Gray Collegiate at Midlands Sports Complex (Bezjak-Gray; Dearing-Gray

Christ Church at North Central (Bezjak-North Central; Dearing-North Central)

Phillip Simmons at Pelion (Bezjak-Pelion; Dearing-Pelion)

Class A

CA Johnson at Southside Christian (Bezjak-Southside; Dearing-Southside)

Regular season

Thursday

South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin (Bezjak-Lugoff; Dearing-South Florence)

Friday

Chapin at Mid-Carolina (Bezjak-Chapin; Dearing-Chapin)

Columbia at Keenan (Bezjak-Keenan; Dearing-Keenan)

Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (Bezjak-Lower Richland; Dearing-OW)

Spring Valley at Lexington (Bezjak-Spring Valley; Dearing-Spring Valley)

SCISA Playoffs

Friday

Class 3A

Augusta Christian at Hammond (Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond)

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning (Bezjak-LM; Dearing-LM)

8-man

Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn (Bezjak-Andrew Jackson; Dearing-Andrew Jackson)

Midlands stat leaders

A look at Midlands stat leaders through Week 11 of SCISA games and Week 7 of SCHSL:

Rushing

SCHSL: KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate, 142 car., 1,312 yards, 15 TDs; Colton Mason, Gilbert, 154-1,168-14; Jayon Chambers, Irmo, 134-866-8; Willis Lane, Camden, 90-803-11; Bennett Galloway, Chapin, 135-757-12; Kalab Haven, North Central, 84-710-6; Jeremy Barney, Lower Richland, 101-704-9; Immanuel Bovain, Airport, 105-609-6; Will Way, Brookland-Cayce, 82-600-9; KJ Robinson, Newberry, 82-578-8; Stephon Gadsden, Fairfield Central, 59-577-6; Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville, 67-562-6; Azwan James, Pelion, 124-520-8; Matt Pack, AC Flora, 51-518-6; Jacob Osmanski, Pelion, 89-441-2; Dhani Dixon, Blythewood, 60-415-3; Leroy Bracey, Camden, 40-407-6; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 56-401-8; Riley Myers, River Bluff, 57-394-5; Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork, 63-384-8; Dedrick Starkes, Irmo, 42-378-6; Dylan Williams, Irmo, 47-377-7; Terrell Coleman, AC Flora, 34-377-6; Montrevious Baker, Saluda, 83-370-4; TJ Peebles, White Knoll, 87-336-1; Anthony Wicker, Mid-Carolina, 42-329-5; Justin Hedgepath, Mid-Carolina, 56-297-2; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 85-293-5; Carlton Finney, Lexington, 77-285-3; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 44-282-6; Will Barber, Fairfield Central, 40-277-3

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 202-1,845-17; CJ Stokes, Hammond, 99-1,051-20; Will Owens, Ben Lippen, 95-718-9; Aidan Cannaster, Hammond, 64-373-1; Jack Weston, Hammond, 61-347-3; Evan Werner, Ben Lippen, 53-309-1; Jali Garvin-Mingo, Cardinal Newman, 56- 288-2; Shanyae Monsato, Cardinal Newman, 47-247-2

Passing

SCHSL: Isom Harris, CA Johnson, 112 completions, 203 attempts, 1,855 yards 20 TDs; Will Taylor, Dutch Fork, 93-140-1,540-17; Izayah Whiteside, Gilbert, 59-105-1,034-15; Ethan Beamish, AC Flora, 40-56-988-14; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 73-126-973-11; DQ Smith, Spring Valley, 86-145-917-8; Dylan Williams, Irmo, 57-107-916-8; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 50-80-907-11; Robert Adams, Lower Richland, 48-88-904-7; Jesse Bowers, ;North Central, 46-78-853-9; Jonah McCary, Saluda, 84-121-847-7; Jenavas Williams, Batesburg-Leesville, 72-117-825-12; Hunter Sheppard, Chapin, 73-110-793-8; Jayden Bradford, Chapin, 64-98-750-5; Jaffari Person, Camden, 38-67-665-7; Angelo Donato, Blythewood, 41-70-632-5; Tyler Dasher, Airport, 53-121-613-5; Peyton Whitten, Brookland-Cayce, 27-45-570-5; Reese Marcum, Lexington, 41-86-528-5; Tanner Staton, Brookland-Cayce, 44-88-510-3; Kennedy Ramsey, White Knoll, 49-83-451-5; Zy Epps, Newberry, 27-52-376-4; Josh Drayton, Dreher, 44-89-311

SCISA: Alex Lewis, Heathwood Hall, 88-164-1,164-10; Whit Muschamp, Hammond, 41-74-855-10; Jack Weston, Hammond, 59-87-803-7; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen, 39-84-802-6; Luke Robinson, Cardinal Newman, 24-54-235-0

Receiving

SCHSL: Desmond Martin, CA Johnson, 43 receptions, 865 yards, 10 TDs; Zavier Short, Chapin, 45-638-8; Elijah Spencer, Dutch Fork, 32-618-9; Jordan Smith, Ridge View, 42-612-8; Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork, 30-572-7; Eriq Rice, AC Flora, 14-493-7; Shyheem Shropshire, North Central, 17-438-9; Gage Gunter, Gilbert, 14-393-3; Matthew Becker, Chapin, 35-384-3; Kam Greene, Irmo, 14-370-3; Tysean Osby, Spring Valley, 22-352-4; Chirs Rhone, Gray Collegiate, 18-350-5; Jordan Wise, Brookland-Cayce, 15-318-4; Damahzay Long, Bateburg-Leesville. 16-314-5; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 13-309-4; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood, 28-305-2; Leroy Bracey, Camden, 10-297-1; DeAree Rogers, White Knoll, 23-296-1; Chance Jennings, Gilbert, 15-291-5; Javarious Stevens, Saluda, 21-241-0; Anthony Lyles, Camden, 16-236-3; Jalen Blunt, Columbia, 14-230-3; Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville, 27-229-3

SCISA: Cam Scott, Hammond, 42-782-9; Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall, 42-683-7; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen, 19-388-4; Jake Austin, Ben Lippen, 22-307-3; Jack Weston, Hammond, 14-221-0; Aiden Canzater, Hammond, 15-213-2

Tackles

SCHSL: Sam Greer, Chapin, 99; Dedrick Starkes, Irmo, 88; Harley Boatwright, Gilbert, 74; Myles Cotten, Blythewood, 71; Nic Emmanwori, Irmo 70; Justin Hayes, Irmo, 68; Marcellus Lewis, Irmo, 63; Conner Lehmann, Chapin, 61; DJ Hutcherson Blythewood 60; Dalante Belton, CA Johnson 57; Zach Glenn, Gray Collegiate, 57; Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate 56; Dawan Rice, CA Johnson, 55; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce, 55; LP Snelling, Gilbert, 52; Zeke Haire, Irmo, 51; Jabez Taylor, Lower Richland, 50; Jaheim Williams, Camden, 50; Jordan Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 49; Devin Bowers, Airport 49; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert, 48; Jack Riley, Chapin, 47; Coby Cornelius, Spring Valley, 47; Trey Peterson, Spring Valley, 47; Keaton Rogers, Ridge View, 46; Jailon Vanoy, CA Johnson, 46; Chris Wicker, Dutch Fork 45; Josh Calloway, Chapin, 45; Naejuan Barber, Ridge View, 44; Chandler Perry, Dutch Fork, 44; Ethan Hix, Lugoff-Elgin, 44; Caison Hood, Lower Richland, 43; DeAundre Goodwin, CA Johnson, 43; Freedom Flemming, Airport, 42; Darius Footes, Ridge View, 41; Clay Aull, Chapin, 41; Josh Smith, Dreher 40

SCISA: Will Owens, Ben Lippen, 117; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 111; Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 111; Mark Brown, Hammond, 95; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen 73; Grayden Davis, Ben Lippen, 71; Max Drag, Ben Lippen 71; Walker Draffin, Heathwood Hall 65; Jack McCall, Hammond, 55; Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen. 52; Joshua Plush, Ben Lippen 52; Brig Brannon, Hammond, 52; Hudson Jones, Ben Lippen, 51; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen 49; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall 49

Sacks

SCHSL: Trey Peterson, Spring Valley 10; Naejuan Barber, Ridge View 8; Omarion Hammond, AC Flora, 6; Josias Addison, Blythewood 5; Jabez Taylor, Lower Richland, 4 1/2; Ethan Hix, Lugoff-Elgin 4 1/2; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert 4; Jonathon Chavis, Camden 4; Jordan Couch, Airport, 4; Max Childress, AC Flora, 4; Jaxon Hembree, Camden, 4; Xzavier McLeod, Camden, 4; Chris Whitt, Batesburg-Leesville 4; Chris Wicker, Dutch Fork, 4; Chase Ishmael, Blythewood, 4; Sterling Goodwin, Ridge View, 4; Conner Lehmann, Chapin 4; David Copley, Camden, 4

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 9; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 6; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall, 5; Seth Kirby, Hammond, 4; Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen 4; Will Owens, Ben Lippen 3; Max Drag, Ben Lippen, 3; Mark Brown, Hammond, 3; James Kitchens, Hammond, 3

Interceptions

SCHSL: Hy-Kein Nahn, Spring Valley 4; Jordan Spry, Airport, 3; Russell Brunson, Gray Collegiate, 3; Blake Smith, Lexington, 3; Ian Myers, Brookland-Cayce, 3; Jordan Smith, Ridge View, 3; Tyler Dreher, Ridge View 2; Devan Chabot, Lugoff-Elgin 2; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce 2; Joseph Byrnes, Camden, 2; Luke McGinnis, Saluda 2; Malik Heyward, Dreher, 2; Jeremia Jennings, Westwood 2; Zi’kef Johnson, Westwood 2; Josh Calloway, Chapin, 2

SCISA: Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall 3; Chandler Crooks, Ben Lippen 3; Brig Brannon, Hammond 3; Harris Jackson, Hammond 2; Jacob Plush, Ben Lippen, 2