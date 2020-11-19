Hammond goes for state title. Schedule, picks for this week’s Midlands playoff teams

Though its roster lacks the star power from last season, the Hammond football team is back in a familiar spot: playing for a state championship.

The Skyhawks go for their fourth-straight and 18th SCISA Class 3A championship Friday at Charleston Southern against Laurence Manning. It is the team’s 15th championship appearance in the last 16 seasons.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Hammond coach Erik Kimrey said. “You are talking about a team that lost 21 seniors, probably the most talented team in the history of this league. And for our defense to lose nine of 11 starters to be playing at the level that we are right now is impressive. All the credit goes to the defense and how well they are playing. It gives us a lot of latitude on offense. The offensive line continues to improve and are really, really good. And with the offensive line and back like CJ Stokes, it means you have a chance.”

Last year’s Hammond roster had five-star Jordan Burch, four-star Alex Huntley and seven players who are now on college rosters.

This year’s group features a “no-name defense,” freshman quarterback Whit Muschamp and the running of Stokes, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards despite missing three games this season.

Muschamp, the son of former Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp, was inserted into the starting role around midseason. Jack Weston was moved from quarterback to receiver to give the Skyhawks more speed on the outside.

“This year, a lot of guys are being very selfless,” linebacker Brig Brannon said. “Jack Weston going down and playing other places than quarterback. Whit Muschamp really stepped up as a freshman at quarterback. And this defense really stepped up after losing so many players from last season and doing what we have been able to do this season has been incredible.”

Pick: Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond

Class 5A

Carolina Forest (7-1) at Dutch Fork (7-0)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Rematch of last year’s Class 5A Lower State championship game won by Dutch Fork. The Silver Foxes have a 47-game unbeaten streak coming into the game. Dutch Fork quarterback Will Taylor needs 254 yards passing to go over 2,000 yards passing on the season. Receivers Elijah Spencer and Antonio Williams have combined for 1,391 of the team’s 1,854 receiving yards this season. Williams was offered by South Carolina and Southern Cal this week. Carolina Forest is led by a strong running game featuring quarterback Kyle Watkins and running back Luke Janack, who have combined for more than 1,800 yards this season. Dutch Fork’s defense is allowing just 75.3 yards per game rushing and 2.5 yards per carry this year.

Pick: Bezjak-Dutch Fork; Dearing-Dutch Fork

River Bluff (4-1) at Sumter (7-0)

River Bluff knocked off the No. 3 team in Class 5A with a win at Fort Dorchester last week. Running back Riley Myers rushed for 155 yards and a TD in the game. Myers has rushed for more than 100 yards in four straight games and has 689 yards and 11 TDs this season. Sumter has several college prospects on its roster, including Florida commit Justus Boone, who leads the team with six sacks. Davin Jackson leads the team with 18 tackles for loss. Running back Nathan Waynick-Harris has rushed for 811 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Pick: Bezjak-River Bluff; Dearing-Sumter

Class 4A

Catawba Ridge (6-1) at Irmo (6-2)

Irmo and Catawba Ridge both won first-round games on the road last week. It was Irmo’s first playoff win since 2012. The Yellow Jackets trio of Dylan Williams, Dedrick Starkes and Jayon Chambers combined for 320 rushing yards in last week’s win over Westside. It was Irmo’s second straight game over rushing more than 300 yards. Catawba Ridge, which is in its second year of existence, won its first playoff game in school history last week. Kayden Hager has thrown for 709 yards, rushed for 427 with 17 total touchdowns despite not starting until Week 4.

Pick: Bezjak-Irmo; Dearing-Catawba Ridge

AC Flora (6-0) at South Pointe (6-2)

AC Flora looking for first upper/lower state title appearance since 2014. AC Flora has scored at least 40 points in every game this season and is averaging 475 yards on offense. South Pointe is coached by former South Carolina Gamecock Devonte Holloman, who won his first playoff game with the Stallions last week. Gamecock commit O’Mega Blake has 1,127 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns this season for the Stallions.

Pick: Bezjak-AC Flora; Dearing-AC Flora

Class 3A

Camden (6-0) at Oceanside (6-1)

Game will be played at The Citadel. First meeting between two schools. Oceanside is in its first season in Class 3A after moving up from 2A. Camden is looking for its second straight trip to the 3A semifinals. The Bulldogs made it to the Upper State championship last year before losing to Chapman. Camden running back Willis Lane needs 10 yards to go over 1,000 on the season. Jaxon Hembree leads Camden with eight sacks, including three last week against Brookland-Cayce.

Pick: Bezjak-Camden; Dearing-Camden

Dillon (6-0) at Gilbert (7-0)

Third time in the last four years two teams are meeting in the playoffs. Dillon won the previous two games, including last season’s 34-27 victory at Gilbert. Colton Mason leads Gilbert with 1,426 yards and 18 touchdowns. Quarterback Izyah Whiteside has thrown for 1,158 yards and 16 TDs. Harley Boatwright leads Gilbert with 84 tackles. Nemo Squire rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns last week in Dillon’s win over Hanahan. Louisville commit Ahmari Huggins-Bruce had 5 catches for 91 yards and two TDs.

Pick: Bezjak-Dillon; Dearing-Dillon

Christ Church (6-2) at Gray Collegiate (8-0)

Game will be played at Midlands Sports Complex in Lexington. First meeting between the two schools. Gray Collegiate is looking for its first trip to the Class 2A Upper State championship game in school history.The War Eagles made it to the third round last season before losing to Abbeville. Gray Collegiate running back KZ Adams is averaging 212.7 yards and has 19 touchdowns this season.

Pick: Bezjak-Gray; Dearing-Gray

Class 2A

Andrews (4-1) at Pelion (4-2)

Pelion won its first playoff game since 2013 with a 14-6 win over Phillip Simmons last week. Quarterback Jacob Osmanski had an interception and returned a kickoff for touchdown in the Panthers’ win. Running back Azwan James leads Pelion with 708 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Pick: Bezjak-Pelion; Dearing-Pelion

SCISA 8-Man

Holly Hill (12-0) vs. Richard Winn (10-0)

The championship game in SCISA 8-man and it will be held at Northside Christian Academy in Lexington. Richard Winn is going for its first championship since 2014. The Eagles knocked off defending champion Andrew Jackson, 22-16, last week in the semifinals. RW quarterback Zack Taylor has 1,533 total yards and 33 touchdowns this year. John Russell leads RW with nine sacks.

Pick: Bezjak-Holly Hill; Dearing-Richard Winn

Last Week: Lou Bezjak 15-7; Chris Dearing 16-6

Overall: Lou Bezjak 136-40; Chris Dearing 136-40

Statewide Schedule

SCISA State Championships, at Charleston Southern University

Class 3A: Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: Hilton Head Christian vs. Carolina Academy, noon Saturday

Class 1A: Thomas Heyward vs. Lee Academy, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

8-man State Championships, at Northside Christian Academy

Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill, 7:30 p.m. Friday

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

——Class 5A: Upper State——

TL Hanna at Gaffney

Dorman at Northwestern

——Class 5A: Lower State——

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

River Bluff at Summerville

——Class 4A: Upper State——

Catawba Ridge at Irmo

AC Flora at South Pointe

——Class 4A: Lower State——

Myrtle Beach at Beaufort

North Augusta at North Myrtle Beach

——Class 3A: Upper State——

Woodruff at Wren

Daniel at Chapman

——Class 3A: Upper State——

Camden at Oceanside (At The Citadel)

Dillon at Gilbert

——Class 2A: Upper State——

Chesnee at Abbeville

Christ Church at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)

——Class 2A: Lower State——

Andrews at Pelion

Barnwell at Marion

——Class A: Upper State——

Blackville-Hilda at Southside Christian

Wagener-Salley at Lamar

——Class A: Lower State——

Lake View at Carvers Bay

Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt