Another Midlands school district halts sports because of COVID-19 concerns

Another Midlands school district is halting sporting events until next month.

Lexington 1 announced Friday it is shutting down all athletic competitions from Monday through Jan. 8. The move is because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and expected increase after the Christmas break. Lexington 1 high schools affected are Lexington, River Bluff, White Knoll and Gilbert.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 3,648 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths from the virus. That’s 511 more cases than the state’s previous daily record of 3,137, set last Friday.

“The second week after Thanksgiving was the beginning of the most significant increase we have experienced so far. After talking with health care professionals, we expect the magnitude of Winter Break to be even greater,” a Lexington 1 spokesperson wrote in a statement Friday evening. “The surge we expect led to our decision to shift to e-learning during the second week after Christmas. Our goal is to slow the exposure of our staff and students to the disease so we can return to a safe and stable learning environment.”

Lexington 1 is the third Midlands school district to shut down sports for a few weeks. Richland 1 and 2 announced this week they will suspend games until Jan. 3. They will allow teams to practice twice a week during that time.

Other districts around the state also are taking such measures. Dorchester 2 is pausing athletic activities during a two-week e-learning period following winter break from Jan. 4-18. Sumter County, Orangeburg County, Manning, Marlboro County, Cane Bay and Colleton counties have shut down high school sports until January, hoping that COVID-19 numbers will go down. Sports at Bishop England High in Charleston are on hold indefinitely, with the school going to all-virtual classes.

Florence 1 schools announced it will shut down athletic activities from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Practices can resume Jan. 4, and games Jan. 11.

According to the South Carolina High School League, 47% of basketball games scheduled for December were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 related issues.

Basketball programs already adjusted their 2020-21 schedules and reduced the amount of games being played. In a normal year, public schools can schedule up to 27 games, but this year most teams are trying to play between 14 and 18 contests, with region games taking priority because they determine playoff seeding.