Successful Midlands high school football coach resigning to take new job

After a successful run at Ridge View High School, Perry Parks is stepping down as head football coach

Parks has resigned his position to pursue another coaching position, though he declined to say where the new opportunity would be.

“Hardest thing I have had to do in my coaching career,” Parks told The State on Friday. “We were able to build this thing from the ground up. When I got the job, there was chatter that said I wasn’t worthy of the job and that kind of fueled me. The proof was in the pudding in the games we were able to win and able to get kids to the next level and build a brand that is recognized all over state of South Carolina.”

Parks has been at Ridge View for six seasons and led the Blazers to the Class 4A Upper State championship game in 2019. Ridge View went to third round of the playoffs three times under Parks.

Parks ranked second in school history in victories and had 33 players sign with colleges during his time there.

The new coach definitely will be walking into a good situation. The Blazers return several key players next year including quarterback Andre Washington. Ridge View also will have a on-campus stadium for the first time and a new weight room.

The new stadium at Ridge View and Richland Northeast and upgrades are part of the $467 million approved in the 2019 bond referendum, which will fund construction, maintenance and improvement of the district’s schools. Some of the improvements include new roofs, new stadiums, weight rooms, new buses, HVAC replacements and, in some cases, new schools.

“Walking out the door with the new weight room and stadium and knowing we had a big say in all of that, it is enough satisfaction and something to be proud of,” Parks said. “When you build something like that, it something hard to let it go and leave it.”

Before Ridge View, Parks was head coach at Lakewood High near Sumter for three seasons. He played for Sumter High School before walking to Coastal Carolina where he was part of the Chanticleers’ first football program.

MIDLANDS FOOTBALL COACH OPENINGS

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

White Knoll — Dean Howell — Nick Pelham

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — Stephen Cagle

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — TBD

Northside Christian — Stacy Bell — Dean Howell

Ridge View — Perry Parks — TBA

What a wonderful 6 years it has been! Spent time with some amazing people, in an amazing School District! #SADDLEUP pic.twitter.com/3e4YGWdQWB — Coach Parks (@CoachParks84) February 12, 2021