Roundup: Gilbert wrestling advances to third straight state final

Staff Reports

For the third straight year, the Gilbert wrestling team is headed to the state championship.

The Indians defeated Hanahan, 44-33, on Wednesday to win the Class 3A Lower State championship. Gilbert will face Belton Honea Path in the 3A championship on Saturday at Dreher High School. BHP defeated West-Oak 46-24, in the Upper State championship.

Two other Midlands teams came up short in state semifinals on Wednesday. Summerville defeated River Bluff, 34-24 in the Class 5A Lower State Championship.

In the 2A Lower State championship, Pelion lost to Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 44-27.

State Championships

At Dreher High School

Class 5A

Summerville vs. Hillcrest

Class 4A

Eastside vs. May River

Class 3A

Gilbert vs. Belton Honea Path

Class 2A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Crescent/Ninety-Six

