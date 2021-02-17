High School Sports
Roundup: Gilbert wrestling advances to third straight state final
For the third straight year, the Gilbert wrestling team is headed to the state championship.
The Indians defeated Hanahan, 44-33, on Wednesday to win the Class 3A Lower State championship. Gilbert will face Belton Honea Path in the 3A championship on Saturday at Dreher High School. BHP defeated West-Oak 46-24, in the Upper State championship.
Two other Midlands teams came up short in state semifinals on Wednesday. Summerville defeated River Bluff, 34-24 in the Class 5A Lower State Championship.
In the 2A Lower State championship, Pelion lost to Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 44-27.
State Championships
At Dreher High School
Class 5A
Summerville vs. Hillcrest
Class 4A
Eastside vs. May River
Class 3A
Gilbert vs. Belton Honea Path
Class 2A
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Crescent/Ninety-Six
