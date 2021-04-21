SC High School League changes schedule for football championships. Here’s why

There will be a state football championship game on Thursday in South Carolina for the 2021-22 season.

The South Carolina High School League executive committee passed a proposal Wednesday that will move state championships from two days to three days and be held at one site.

It will be a snake rotation to determine which classes play on which days. This year, Class 4A will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. The location still will be determined but it will likely have to be at a college venue.

This past year during COVID-19. Spring Valley High School and Benedict College hosted the championships. Normally, Benedict hosted Class A and 2A on Friday and Williams-Brice three games on Saturday.

But it was pointed out by SC High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton and assistant commissioner Charlie Wentzky that the crowded nature of having three games on the same day impacts locker room usage and warm-up times.

