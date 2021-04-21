High School Sports

SC High School League changes schedule for football championships. Here’s why

There will be a state football championship game on Thursday in South Carolina for the 2021-22 season.

The South Carolina High School League executive committee passed a proposal Wednesday that will move state championships from two days to three days and be held at one site.

It will be a snake rotation to determine which classes play on which days. This year, Class 4A will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. The location still will be determined but it will likely have to be at a college venue.

This past year during COVID-19. Spring Valley High School and Benedict College hosted the championships. Normally, Benedict hosted Class A and 2A on Friday and Williams-Brice three games on Saturday.

But it was pointed out by SC High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton and assistant commissioner Charlie Wentzky that the crowded nature of having three games on the same day impacts locker room usage and warm-up times.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service