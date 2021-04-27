High School Sports
Pelion coach sets milestone. Chapin soccer, Dutch Fork baseball wrap up playoff spots
Pelion’s Barry Fogle accomplished a milestone Monday night.
The Panthers’ baseball coach picked up his 500th victory in the doubleheader over North.
Fogle is the third Midlands coach to achieve the 500-win plateau this season. A.C. Flora baseball coach Andy Hallett won his 500th earlier this month and Gray Collegiate boys soccer coach Kevin Heise won his 500th in March.
More than 300 of Fogle’s wins have come at Pelion. He also has coached at Allendale-Fairfax High School, Midland Valley High School, and Williston-Elko High School.
Baseball
A.C. Flora 8, Dreher 1
WP: Grant Loggins. LP: Nolan Cook. Hitters: ACF: Max Childress 1-3 HR 2 RBI; Jake Sears 1-3 2 RBI; Tillman Geddings 3-3. D: Nate Harvey 1-1 RBI
Lexington 14, River Bluff 8
WP Cole Long. Hitters: L Ryan Toll 2-4 2 HR 3 RBI; Brantley Stroud 2-3 HR, 5 RBI; Wells Sykes 3-4 HR 3 RBI. RB: Thomas Powell 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Todd Hudson 1-4 2 RBI; Weston Lever 1-3 2 RBI
Blythewood 4, Chapin 1
WP: Zac Cowan. LP: Ryland Rychener. Hitters: B: Ty Dooley 2-4 4 RBI; Justin White 2-3; Stephen Lang-Spittler 2-2; Kevin Steelman 2-3 C: Sam Greer 1-3 RBI; Matthew Becker 2-3
Airport 13, Brookland-Cayce 4
WP John Allen Forrester. LP: Parker Mergo. Hitters: A: Corbin Wright 3-5 2 HR 7 RBI; Blake Palyok 3-5 2 RBI; John Allen Forrester 2-4 2 RBI. BC: Ty Marshall 1-3 2 RBI
Dutch Fork 10, White Knoll 0 (6)
WP: Jay Metts Hitters: DF: Jay Metts; Collin Shealy HR, 3 RBI; Cooper French 2 RBI
Lugoff-Elgin 10, Irmo 7
Richland Northeast 16, Westwood 0
WP: Shane Peck Hitters: RNE: Jayson Nash 2-2 5 RBI; Win Janvrin 1-3 2 RBI; Shane Thomas 2-3 RBI; Andrew Peck 2-3 RBI
SCISA Playoffs
Wilson Hall 6, Ben Lippen 5 (8)
WP: Tyler Jones LP: Gray Davis. Hitters: WH: Cameron Coulter 2-3 2 RBI. BL: Sam Moody 1-2 RBI
Softball
Midland Valley 4, White Knoll 1
WP: Kaidyn Mabrey LP: Gracie Blume Hitters: MV: Abigail Wyatt 2-4 HR, 4 RBI. WK: Abby Gates 2-4 RBI
Lugoff-Elgin 13, Irmo 0 (5)
WP: Abbey Crates. Hitters: LE: Dooley 3-4; Vinson 3-3 HR 5 RBI; E. Spradley 4-4 HR 4RBI; Branham 2-2; Mock 2-4 2 RBI
Westwood 17, Richland Northeast 0
WP: Drakeford. LP: Palmer. Hitters: King 3-3 HR, 4 RBI; Brown 2-2 3 RBI; Blevins 2-2 3 RBI
North Central 8, Cardinal Newman 5
WP: Hendrix LP: Allison Dulaney Hitters: NC: Hendrix 2-4 3 RBI; Rodgers 3-4 2 RBI. CN: Rosa Carnesale 2-3 2 RBI; Jasmine Hogan 1-4 RBI; Victoria Weaver 1-4 RBI
Girls Soccer
Blythewood 6, Lugoff-Elgin 0
Goals: Megan Tarnawsky 3; Lauren Hendry; Evelyn Wright; Lauren Hendry; Meredith Stone
Spring Valley 4, Irmo 2
SV: Karah Berry 3; Sydney Hudock
Boys Soccer
Dreher 2, Irmo 1
Spring Valley 2, Blythewood 1
Goals: SV: Drew Boysia; Blake Wild. B: KJ Blocker
Chapin 3, Lexington 1
Goals: C: Stephen Jackson; Jovan Tirado; Carson Graves
Boys Golf
SCISA 3A Championships Round 1
Team Scores: Trinity Collegiate 297; Hilton Head Prep. 307; Porter Gaud 309; Florence Christian 324; Wilson Hall 327; Hammond 329; Ben Lippen 334; Augusta Christian 340; Cardinal Newman 348; LMA 364; Pinewood Prep 388; Northwood 404; First Baptist 419
Individuals: Zach Adams (FB) 71; Gene Zeigler(TC) 71; Lucas Acevedo (PG) 72; Zach Boorom 72; Teddy Dunn 72; Blake Weinbach (H) 73; Peyton Shealy (AC) 74; Sage Bradshaw (BL) 74; Landen Seiffert FC) 74; Elliott Pope (CN) 75; Miller Jones 75; Pake June 75; Jay Smith 75
Lancaster 159; Lugoff-Elgin 181; Ridge View 195
Low scores: Mason Tucker Lancaster 35; Owen Metezfeld LE 41; Brent Wilson RV 41
Boys Tennis
River Bluff 6, Blythewood 0
AC Flora 6, Chapin 0
