Pelion coach sets milestone. Chapin soccer, Dutch Fork baseball wrap up playoff spots

Pelion baseball coach Barry Fogle won his 500th game on Monday, April 26, 2021. Submitted Photo

Pelion’s Barry Fogle accomplished a milestone Monday night.

The Panthers’ baseball coach picked up his 500th victory in the doubleheader over North.

Fogle is the third Midlands coach to achieve the 500-win plateau this season. A.C. Flora baseball coach Andy Hallett won his 500th earlier this month and Gray Collegiate boys soccer coach Kevin Heise won his 500th in March.

More than 300 of Fogle’s wins have come at Pelion. He also has coached at Allendale-Fairfax High School, Midland Valley High School, and Williston-Elko High School.

Baseball

A.C. Flora 8, Dreher 1

WP: Grant Loggins. LP: Nolan Cook. Hitters: ACF: Max Childress 1-3 HR 2 RBI; Jake Sears 1-3 2 RBI; Tillman Geddings 3-3. D: Nate Harvey 1-1 RBI

Lexington 14, River Bluff 8

WP Cole Long. Hitters: L Ryan Toll 2-4 2 HR 3 RBI; Brantley Stroud 2-3 HR, 5 RBI; Wells Sykes 3-4 HR 3 RBI. RB: Thomas Powell 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Todd Hudson 1-4 2 RBI; Weston Lever 1-3 2 RBI

Blythewood 4, Chapin 1

WP: Zac Cowan. LP: Ryland Rychener. Hitters: B: Ty Dooley 2-4 4 RBI; Justin White 2-3; Stephen Lang-Spittler 2-2; Kevin Steelman 2-3 C: Sam Greer 1-3 RBI; Matthew Becker 2-3

Airport 13, Brookland-Cayce 4

WP John Allen Forrester. LP: Parker Mergo. Hitters: A: Corbin Wright 3-5 2 HR 7 RBI; Blake Palyok 3-5 2 RBI; John Allen Forrester 2-4 2 RBI. BC: Ty Marshall 1-3 2 RBI

Dutch Fork 10, White Knoll 0 (6)

WP: Jay Metts Hitters: DF: Jay Metts; Collin Shealy HR, 3 RBI; Cooper French 2 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 10, Irmo 7

Richland Northeast 16, Westwood 0

WP: Shane Peck Hitters: RNE: Jayson Nash 2-2 5 RBI; Win Janvrin 1-3 2 RBI; Shane Thomas 2-3 RBI; Andrew Peck 2-3 RBI

SCISA Playoffs

Wilson Hall 6, Ben Lippen 5 (8)

WP: Tyler Jones LP: Gray Davis. Hitters: WH: Cameron Coulter 2-3 2 RBI. BL: Sam Moody 1-2 RBI

Softball

Midland Valley 4, White Knoll 1

WP: Kaidyn Mabrey LP: Gracie Blume Hitters: MV: Abigail Wyatt 2-4 HR, 4 RBI. WK: Abby Gates 2-4 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 13, Irmo 0 (5)

WP: Abbey Crates. Hitters: LE: Dooley 3-4; Vinson 3-3 HR 5 RBI; E. Spradley 4-4 HR 4RBI; Branham 2-2; Mock 2-4 2 RBI

Westwood 17, Richland Northeast 0

WP: Drakeford. LP: Palmer. Hitters: King 3-3 HR, 4 RBI; Brown 2-2 3 RBI; Blevins 2-2 3 RBI

North Central 8, Cardinal Newman 5

WP: Hendrix LP: Allison Dulaney Hitters: NC: Hendrix 2-4 3 RBI; Rodgers 3-4 2 RBI. CN: Rosa Carnesale 2-3 2 RBI; Jasmine Hogan 1-4 RBI; Victoria Weaver 1-4 RBI

Girls Soccer

Blythewood 6, Lugoff-Elgin 0

Goals: Megan Tarnawsky 3; Lauren Hendry; Evelyn Wright; Lauren Hendry; Meredith Stone

Spring Valley 4, Irmo 2

SV: Karah Berry 3; Sydney Hudock

Boys Soccer

Dreher 2, Irmo 1

Spring Valley 2, Blythewood 1

Goals: SV: Drew Boysia; Blake Wild. B: KJ Blocker

Chapin 3, Lexington 1

Goals: C: Stephen Jackson; Jovan Tirado; Carson Graves

Boys Golf

SCISA 3A Championships Round 1

Team Scores: Trinity Collegiate 297; Hilton Head Prep. 307; Porter Gaud 309; Florence Christian 324; Wilson Hall 327; Hammond 329; Ben Lippen 334; Augusta Christian 340; Cardinal Newman 348; LMA 364; Pinewood Prep 388; Northwood 404; First Baptist 419

Individuals: Zach Adams (FB) 71; Gene Zeigler(TC) 71; Lucas Acevedo (PG) 72; Zach Boorom 72; Teddy Dunn 72; Blake Weinbach (H) 73; Peyton Shealy (AC) 74; Sage Bradshaw (BL) 74; Landen Seiffert FC) 74; Elliott Pope (CN) 75; Miller Jones 75; Pake June 75; Jay Smith 75

Lancaster 159; Lugoff-Elgin 181; Ridge View 195

Low scores: Mason Tucker Lancaster 35; Owen Metezfeld LE 41; Brent Wilson RV 41

Boys Tennis

River Bluff 6, Blythewood 0

AC Flora 6, Chapin 0