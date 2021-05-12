Cardinal Newman softball bounces back. AC Flora tennis, B-C soccer to play for titles

Brookland-Cayce boys soccer won the 2021 Class 3A Lower State championship on May 11, 2021. Submitted Photo

Cardinal Newman stayed alive in SCISA 3A softball championship series while Brookland-Cayce soccer and AC Flora boys tennis teams will be playing for state championships this weekend.

Cardinal Newman defeated Wilson Hall, 8-4, on Thursday to even the best-of-three championship series at 1-1. The deciding game will be 6 p.m. on Thursday at Camden High School.

Jasmine Hogan had four hits while Lexi Stout and Rosa Carnesale each had three hits and an RBI in the win. Kaytlin Greenwood was 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the first and two RBI.

Allison Dulaney pitched the first four innings to get the win while Hogan picked up the save.

Brookland-Cayce wins in OT

In boys soccer, Eduardo Moisa Membreño scored twice including the game-winner with 3:30 left in the second OT to help the Bearcats defeat Bishop England, 2-1 to win the Class 3A Lower State championship.

B-C will play Daniel in the state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Irmo High School. It is the Bearcats first title appearance since 2014. B-C has never won a state championship in soccer.

A.C. Flora tennis wins upper state

The A.C, Flora boys tennis team defeated Greenwood, 5-1, on Tuesday to win the Class 4A Upper State championship. The Falcons will play Beaufort in the state championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence.

It is the Falcons’ fifth title appearance since 2015.

High School Baseball

Strom Thurmond 2, Gilbert 1

WP: Johnson LP: Alex Dinkins Hitters: G: Ashby Vining 1-4 RBI. ST: Bates 1-3 RBI

Batesburg-Leesville 9, Ninety-Six 1

WP: Chavez Hitters: BL: Boozer 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Chavez 3-5; Price 2-4 2 RBI; Lorick 2-5 RBI; Bouknight 2-4 RBI

Airport 9, Irmo 5

WP: Ben Bledsoe LP: Hinson Hitters: A: Caleb Robers 2-4 HR, 4 RBI; John Allen Forrester 1-4 2 RBI; Blake Palyok 2-3 RBI; Layne Turner 2-3. I: Scott 2-4 RBI; McCarty 2-3 2 RBI

Sumter 4, Dreher 2

WP: Connor Batey LP: Drew Parker. Hitters: S:Connor Batey 1-3 2 RBI; Austin Trap 2-4 RBI. D: Ethan Campbell 1-3 RBI; Jordan Simons 2-3; Caleb Gipson 2-3

High School Softball

Airport 10, Dreher 5

WP: Abigail Fisher LP: Washington. Hitters: Caryn Young 2-3 2 RBI; Ivy Johnson 3-4 RBI. D: Isabella Rameriz 2-3 RBI

North Augusta 4, River Bluff 0

WP: Katelyn Cochran LP: Kendall Shealy. Hitters: Tori Pinner 2-4 HR, 3 RBI