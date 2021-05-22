Future Gamecock Jayla Jamison shines in her final SC state track championship

Jayla Jamison capped off her decorated high school career in style Friday night.

Competing in her final SC high school state track and field championship, the Airport junior won all four events she entered in the Class 4A meet at Spring Valley.

Jamison won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump in helping Airport to a third-place finish. She was the lone Airport runner who placed in the meet.

Jamison’s four state championships Friday give her 12 for her career. She won four events in 2018 and 2019. Last year’s championships were canceled because of COVID-19 or she would have likely added to her total.

Jamison, the two-time SC Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of Year, is passing up her senior year in high school to enroll at South Carolina and run for the Gamecocks’ track and field program.

A.C. Flora had three first-place finishes and the Falcons’ boys finished fifth. Wake Forest basketball signee Robert McCray won the high jump while John O’Cain won the pole vault. The Falcons’ girls won the 4x100 relay.

Westwood’s Brianna Rodriguez and Robert Johnson also brought home three first-place finishes. Rodriguez won the girls’ 100 and 400 hurdles races while Johnson won the 400 meets race.

Westwood girls finished fourth as a team.

Greenville won the 4A boys championship and James Island won the 4A girls championship.

In the Class 3A championship at Lower Richland, Keenan boys finished third and Camden girls were fourth.

Wren boys and Seneca girls won the 3A team championships.

Keenan’s first-place finishes included Jacobie Sims (400 hurdles) and the 4x100 relay team. Brooland-Cayce’s Ian Myers won the 200 meters, Camden’s Joseph Byrnes the pole vault and Jackson Livingston the javelin.

Camden’s Imani Wyatt won the 100 and 400 hurdles and was on the the Bulldogs’ winning 4x400 relay team.

State Champion

Girls 4x400M Relay

SC Track and Field results

Top-three Midlands finishes in Friday-Saturday’s state track and field championships at Spring Valley and Lower Richland

Class 4A Boys

100: 2. Caleb Timmons, Dreher, 10.92. 200: 2. Caleb Timmons, Dreher, 22.27. 400: 1. Robert Johnson, Westwood, 48.47; 3,200: 3. Sam Kolowith, Dreher 9:32.04; 4x100 relay: 2. A.C. Flora, 42.46; High jump: Robert McCray, A.C. Flora, 6-10; 2. Khalil Donald, Westwood, 6-04. Pole vault: 1. John O’Cain, AC Flora, 14-09; 3. Jack O’Cain, AC Flora, 12-00. Discus: 3. Macaiah Settles, Dreher, 148-09.

Class 4A Girls

100: 1. Jayla Jamison, Airport, 11.77; 200: 1. Jayla Jamison, Airport, 24.87; 3. Aaliyah Lewis, A.C. Flora, 25.86. 400: 1. Jayla Jamison, Airport, 56.83. 100 hurdles: 1. Brianna Rodriguez, Westwood, 15.12. 400 hurdles: 1. Brianna Rodriguez, Westwood, 1:02.15. 4x100 relay: 1. A.C. Flora, 47.66. 4x400 relay: 3. Westwood, 4:01.21. Long jump: 1. Jayla Jamison, Airport, 19-06; 3. Eseose Okoduwa, Dreher, 18-00. Triple jump: 3. Makayla Grant, Irmo, 35-02.

Class 3A Boys

100: 3. Ian Myers, Brookland-Cayce, 10.9. 200: 1. Ian Myers, Brookland Cayce, 21.68; 2. Ryan Glenn, Keenan, 22.12. 400: 2. Josh White, Keenan, 49.89. 110 hurdles: 2. Jacobie Sims, Keenan, 15.40. 400 hurdles: 1. Jacobie Sims, Keenan, 55.76; 2. Jurnii Lucas, Lower Richland, 55.78. 4x100 relay: 3. Keenan, 42.25. 4x400 relay: 1. Keenan, 3:23.52. Pole vault: 1. Joseph Byrnes, Camden, 13-00. Javelin: 1. Jackson Livingston, Mid-Carolina, 159-05.

Class 3A Girls

200: 2. Sharmelle Holmes, Fairfield Central, 25.41. 400: 2. Carleigh Vaughn. Camden, 58.95. 100 hurdles: 1. Imani Wyatt, Camden, 15.33; 2. Carissa Wicker, Mid-Carolina, 15.34. 400 hurdles: 1. Imani Wyatt, Camden, 1:05.20. 400 relay: 2. Camden, 50.38. 4x400 relay: 1. Camden, 4:06.76. Discus: 3. Kennedy Myers, Lower Richland, 105-08.70. Javelin: 3. Deanna Jeffcoat, Camden, 97-09.

For complete results, go to SCMilesplit