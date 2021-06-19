Columbia running back standout commits to play for Big Ten traditional power

Hammond’s CJ Stokes plays Laurence Manning at Charleston Southern University on Friday, November 20, 2020. jboucher@thestate.com

CJ Stokes is headed to the Big Ten to play college football.

The Hammond running back committed to Michigan on Saturday. Stokes picked Michigan over Missouri, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

Stokes is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite and No. 9 for SC for the Class of 2022. He is the top-ranked running back in the state by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Stokes was Hammond’s leading rusher last season. The Skyhawks won their third straight SCISA Class 3A championship.