Midlands Top 10: The local quarterbacks to keep an eye on this season

A look at some of the top quarterbacks in the Midlands for the 2021 high school football season (listed alphabetically):

Aliam Appler/Davin Patterson, Dutch Fork: The two quarterbacks are battling for the Silver Foxes’ starting spot. Appler is a transfer from New Hanover High School in North Carolina, while Patterson was a backup to Will Taylor last year.

Jayden Bradford, Chapin: Sophomore split time at QB last year but will be team’s top option this year. He threw for 750 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 and has offers from N.C. State, Vanderbilt and Penn State.

Stephon Gadsen, Fairfield Central: Gadsden is entering his fourth year as starting quarterback and is a dual-threat option for the Griffins.

Isom Harris, C.A. Johnson: Class A all-state selection last year threw for more than 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate: Senior had almost 2,000 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns in his first year with the War Eagles last season.

DQ Smith, Spring Valley: Senior threw for 917 yards and four touchdowns last season. Has Division offers from South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia Southern, among others.

Tanner Staton, Brookland-Cayce: Split time with Peyton Whitten last season and will be the Bearcats’ starter this year.

Andre Washington, Ridge View: Three-year starter at quarterback threw for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Has an offer from South Carolina State.

Izyiah Whitesides, Irmo: Helped Gilbert to lower state championship last season. Threw for 1,362 yards with 24 touchdowns last year.

Others to watch

Robert Adams, Lower Richland;

Cauthen Best, Camden;

Jesse Bowers, North Central;

Phillips Daniels or Trey McArdle, AC Flora;

Joshua Drayton, Dreher;

Hunter Sheppard, River Bluff;

Jack Weston, Hammond