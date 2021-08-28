Spring Valley goes into River Bluff’s Swamp. Vikings leave with impressive victory

Spring Valley Vikings defensive end Mondell Hutto (9) and River Bluff Gators tight end Blaine Blose (81) battle for a passed ball. Jeff Blake Photo

Spring Valley broke open a close game with a strong fourth quarter Friday night against River Bluff in a game played at The Swamp.

Evan Javis ran for 134 yards, two touchdowns and picked off a pass to help the Vikings to a 33-10 win over the Gators.

River Bluff, which trailed 13-3 at halftime, cut it to 13-10 on Thomas Powell’s touchdown run with 3:18 left in the third. But Spring Valley answered with Javis’ 57-yard run a minute later, and Kenneth Jefferson scored on a 41-yard run to make it 27-10 with 10:32 left.

Jefferson finished with 105 yards rushing. Spring Valley quarterback DQ Smith had a pair of touchdown runs and 157 all-purpose yards. The Vikings out-gained River Bluff 448-180.

Gray Herring rushed for 71 yards to lead River Bluff.

AC Flora 13, Sumter 0

Defending 4A state champion A.C. Flora used a strong defensive performance to win its season opener.

The Falcons forced four Sumter turnovers, including three interceptions for the win.

Running back Markel Townsend accounted for both of Flora’s touchdowns on a pair of scoring runs.

Chapin 46, Mid-Carolina 26

Chapin’s big three of Jayden Bradford, Bennett Galloway and Zavier Short all had big nights as the Eagles won the Battle of the Bell.

Bradford was 12 of 18 for 163 yards and three touchdown passes, two to Short and one to Galloway, who also ran for two scores. Short also had a TD run.

Short finished with four catches for 77 yards and 21 yards rushing. Galloway ran for 73 yards and also had two catches for 58.

Anthony Wicker had two touchdown runs for Mid-Carolina.

Richland Northeast 25, Andrew Jackson 9

RNE opened up its new on-campus stadium with its second victory of the season.

The Cavs are 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

Dylon O’Neal had two touchdown runs for the Cavs, and freshman quarterback William Wilson ran for a score and threw a 54-yard TD pass to Avonte Grant.

Andrew Jackson had the ball four times inside RNE’s 25 but only got three points out of it.

Hammond 58, Ben Lippen 7

The Skyhawks used a 44-point first quarter to give Jon Wheeler a win in his debut as Hammond coach.

Michigan commit CJ Stokes ran for 121 yards and three first-quarter touchdowns for the Skyhawks. Quarterback Jack Weston had touchdown passes to Omari Bennett and Cam Scott. Amari Evans also returned an interception for TD. Weston was 5 of 6 for 141 yards in the game.

Thomas Epps also had a 35 yard run for Hammond.

Dobson Ricks had a TD pass to Joshua Pluss for Ben Lippen’s TD.

Blythewood 22, Goose Creek 7

Blythewood won its second in five days with a victory over Goose Creek.

The Bengals had a short week to prepare for the Gators after defeating Fairfield Central on Monday. Blythewood also didn’t know it would be playing Goose Creek until Wednesday, after Westwood had to cancel because of COVID issues.

Desmond Boatwright ran for two touchdowns and Myles Cotten also had one for Blythewood.

Gray Collegiate 33, Oceanside Collegiate 22

Devin Johnson had a pair of touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, as Gray Collegiate won the battle of two teams ranked in S.C. Prep Football Media Poll.

Gray quarterback Tre Robinson accounted for more than 200 yards of total offense and a TD. Running back KZ Adams rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown and also picked off a pass.

Tory Kelly added two fumble recoveries for Gray and returned one 96 yards for a touchdown.

Abbeville 35, Newberry 6

J’Marion Burton and Antonio Harrison each had two touchdowns to help Abbeville past Newberry.

Burton’s two TD runs helped the Panthers to a 20-0 halftime lead.

KJ Robinson had Newberry’s lone score on a run that cut the Abbeville lead to 20-6 in the fourth quarter. But Harrison returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Harrison also had a touchdown catch from Zay Raford in the first half.

Saluda 43, Ridge-Spring Monetta 6

Montrevious Baker ran for three scores and quarterback Jonah McCary had two touchdowns for Saluda.

McCary was 19 of 25 for 207 yards through the air and TD. Baker rushed for 63 yards and Zion Wright had seven catches for 92 yards.

Laurence Manning 22, Heathwood Hall 9

Walter Draffin had a TD run and Will Frick had a 21-yard field goal in the loss for Heathwood.

Richard Winn 54, Conway Christian 18

B Baker had three touchdown runs and Jacob Chaisson had two touchdown runs in Richard Winn’s opening win.

