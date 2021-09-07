Midlands football coach placed on leave, won’t be at this week’s game

Camden High School will be without head football coach Brian Rimpf on Friday night.

According to Kershaw County School District, Rimpf has been placed on paid leave and won’t coach Friday’s game against Lakewood, the Bulldogs’ Region 5-3A opener.

The district didn’t give a specific reason why Rimpf wouldn’t be coaching but did indicate that “student safety was never a concern.”

Assistant coach Daniel Sisk will be acting head coach for the Bulldogs.

“After a recent investigation concerning an administrative matter, Camden High School Activities Director and Head Football Coach Brian Rimpf has been placed on paid administrative leave for Friday, Sept. 10 and will not coach that evening’s game against Lakewood High School,” the statement said. “KCSD officials said that student safety was never a concern and that no further comments on this matter will be provided.”

The State reached out to Rimpf seeking comment.

Rimpf, who played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens, is in his fourth season with the Bulldogs. He led Camden to the Class 3A championship game last season and was 2019 Class 3A Upper State Coach of the Year.

Camden is off to a 2-1 start this season and ranked No. 4 in latest Class 3A poll released Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally supposed to play at St. John’s (DC) this weekend but the game got canceled when Region 5-3A moved its schedule up.