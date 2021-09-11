These teams, players shined brightest in Week 3 of Midlands high school football

Some of the key things that stood out Friday night during games involving Midlands high school football teams:

Statement wins for Gray, B-C

It is still early in the season, but the Gray Collegiate and Brookland-Cayce football teams got a pair of statement wins and showed why they are expected to be contenders in their classifications.

Gray, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A, knocked off Class 5A Ridge View 28-18 on Friday at the Midlands Sports Complex. It was the War Eagles’ first win over a 5A team in school history. The Blazers came into the game ranked No. 5 in Class 5A polls.

“There was a lot going on between the two teams. They wanted to say it was a father-son game, but I think we showed them who the daddy was tonight,” Gray coach Adam Holmes told a reporter from the website MovinChains following the game.

Gray Collegiate has taken steps the last few years, losing in the state semifinals to eventual champion Abbeville the past two. Holmes said before the season that he hopes this year’s team could get over the last hurdle for the program.

Brookland-Cayce, playing in just its second game of the season, got a signature win Friday by going on the road and beating Chapman, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 3A. The Bearcats trailed 21-6 and lost one of their top wideouts Jordan Wise (broken leg) during the game.

B-C finished the game with more than 500 yards of offense in showing it will be a factor in 3A Lower State.

Gray Collegiate's HC, Adam Holmes, after the 28-18 victory over Ridge View:



No dropoff in AC Flora defense

A.C. Flora had one of the best defenses in the state last season on its way to the school’s first state championship.

And despite key losses, including its front four known as the “40 boys,” the Falcons defense hasn’t missed a beat through two games this season. Flora has only allowed seven points in the first eight quarters and gave up seven on Friday against Lower Richland despite the Diamond Hornets being inside the 20-yard line four times.

“We got a veteran defense that has stepped up and carried a young offensive group,” Flora coach Dustin Curtis said. “When we aren’t cramping up, I will take our defense over anybody in the state. I think we are that good.

“I am really proud of our kids, how they are tackling, hitting and playing hard.”

Girls soccer team helps Gilbert with kicking issue

For the second straight week, Gilbert looked like it was going to be without a kicker.

The Indians’ two kickers were in COVID-19 protocol and missed last week’s game against Lexington. Gilbert had to go for two after touchdowns and ended up losing 14-12.

So, Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart turned to Indians’ girls soccer team for some help. Region 5-3A Player of the Year and all-state selection Riley Barnes suited up for the Indians on Friday against Hartsville.

Barnes was Gilbert’s leading goal scorer with 35 last year. The senior hit her first extra point attempt and was 2-of-4 on the night on PATs in Gilbert’s 48-47 victory over the Red Foxes.

Midlands Week 3 Game Balls

A look at some of the area high school student-athletes who shined in this week’s games:

▪ Alias Graham-Woodberry, RB, Gilbert: Came close to breaking Jakayus Leaphart’s school record Friday after rushing for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Hartsville. Leaphart holds the school mark with 354 yards

▪ Izayah Whiteside and DeAree Rogers, QB and WR, Irmo:: Duo had second straight big performance. Whiteside went over 250 yards again with 256 yards and three TDs. Rogers had a second straight 100-yard receiving game and finished with six catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ KZ Adams, RB, Gray Collegiate: A regular fixture on this list. The Georgia State running back ran for 210 yards, three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a win over Ridge View. One of Adams’ touchdowns included a spin move that made four Blazers’ defenders miss.

▪ Stephon Gadson, QB, Fairfield Central: Senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in win over Westwood.

▪ Tanner Staton, QB, Brookland-Cayce: Junior QB had 405 yards passing and two touchdowns in win over Chapman.

The State’s Midlands Power Rankings

A look at The State’s Top power rankings after Friday night’s Week 3 action:

1. Dutch Fork (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

This Week: Off

Next Game: at Greenwood

2. A.C. Flora (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

This Week: Defeated Lower Richland, 31-7

Next Game: at Camden

3. Gray Collegiate (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

This Week: Defeated Ridge View, 28-18

Next Game: at Andrew Jackson

4. Chapin (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

This Week: at Newberry (Monday)

Next Game: vs. Brookland-Cayce

5. Brookland-Cayce (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

This Week: Defeated Chapman, 42-35

Next Game: at Chapin

6. Ridge View (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 2

This Week: Lost to Gray Collegiate, 28-18

Next Game: vs. May River

7. Saluda (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

This Week: Defeated Midland Valley, 52-19

Next Game: at McCormick

8. Spring Valley (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 8

This Week: Off

Next Game: at South Pointe (Sept. 24)

9. Camden (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 10

This Week: Defeated Lakewood, 27-6

Next Game: vs. A.C. Flora

10. Gilbert (3-1)

Previous Ranking: NR

This Week: Defeated Hartsville, 48-47

Next Game: At Cheraw

Dropped out: Lower Richland

Keep an eye on: Hammond, Keenan, Lower Richland, Fairfield Central

Next week’s 5 games to watch

AC Flora at Camden: Matchup of two teams who played for state championships in 2020. Flora won the Class 4A title and is currently ranked No. 1. Camden, the 3A runner-up from last year, is ranked in the top 10.

Brookland-Cayce at Chapin: B-C looks to build off its big win this week and gets a Chapin team that will play on three days rest after playing Monday.

Chester at Lower Richland: Region 4-3A opener for both teams and Lower Richland coming off first loss of season.

Dutch Fork at Greenwood: Matchup of two tradition-rich programs. Dutch Fork is five-time defending 5A champions and has a 52-game unbeaten streak. Greenwood is 4-0 and ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A.

Fairfield Central at Keenan (Thursday): Big region opener for both teams. Keenan off to 2-0 start while FC has won two straight since loss to Blythewood.