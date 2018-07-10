Gamecocks recruiting target isn't yet in high school, but she's dunking in games

Ashlyn Watkins did it again.
The Cardinal Newman rising freshman threw down another dunk Monday during a game at the Apache Paschall Memorial Showcase in Louisville, Ky.
The 6-foot-3 Watkins stole a pass underneath the basket and took it the length of the court for the one-handed dunk, which had some people on their feet. Her dunk quickly made the rounds on social media.
This was the first time Watkins dunked in a game. She dunked in practice a couple of times this year. As an 11-year-old, she dunked on a 9-foot goal at an all-star event and it appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Last summer, Watkins dunked at the Pooh Abrams “Hoopology” camp in Columbia, and it also made national news.
In March, Watkins dunked as part of the school’s Dance Marathon Fundraiser Dunk contest for Palmetto Children’s Hospital.
Watkins has an offer from South Carolina among others and interest from several Division I schools. This season, she averaged 14.6 points and 11.8 rebounds in helping the Cardinals to an appearance in the SCISA 3A championship.
Watkins is playing AAU this summer for the SC 76ers. She also took part in the Blue Star Elite Invitational in Las Vegas last month.
