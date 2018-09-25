Columbia-area basketball standout leaving state, commits to Big East school

Malcolm Wilson got his birthday off to a good start Tuesday.
The 6-foot-11 Ridge View center announced at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning he was committing to play basketball at Georgetown. Wilson chose the Hoyas over Clemson and Rice.
“The biggest factors in choosing Georgetown were the great academic and athletic opportunities,” Wilson said. “The process was fun at times and stressful at times. I’m glad it’s over and I got to experience it.”
Georgetown offered Wilson in February and made few trips to Columbia to see him play and had in-home visit with him. Wilson will take his official visit there this weekend.
At Georgetown, Wilson will get to learn from one of the best centers in NBA history in head coach and hall of famer Patrick Ewing.
“Having anyone want to coach you is a blessing, but especially coach Ewing who wants me to be a great as him,” Wilson said. “Coach Ewing always tells me that I’m quicker than most bigs but not stronger. The more I learn to make quick moves and go by and over slower players the more success I will have.”
Wilson is the second Hoyas commit for the Class of 2019, joining 6-foot-10 center Timothy Igohoefe. 247Sports ranks Wilson as a three-start recruit and No. 4 prospect in the state.
As a junior, Wilson averaged 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 blocks last season in helping the Blazers to their first state championship. He had the game-saving block of Wilson High’s Frederick Mullins with two seconds left and hit a free throw as the Blazers defeated the Tigers, 74-70.
Comments