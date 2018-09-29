Powerhouse Oak Hill, top prospect Cole Anthony highlight Bojangles’ Bash field

One of the nation’s top high school basketball programs and several of the top prospects will be on display this year at the Bojangles’ Bash at Ridge View High School.
The field for this year’s Dec. 6-8 event was announced Saturday and it includes powerhouse Oak Hill and guard Cole Anthony. The senior and son of former NBA player Greg Anthony is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the country, according to ESPN. The Warriors also have prospects Kofi Cockburn and Chandler Lawson.
Oak Hill will play two games in the tournament, the first coming against host Ridge View. Blazers coach Yerrick Stoneman was an assistant at Oak Hill for 11 seasons. Ridge View also faces Dorman in a matchup of state champions from a year ago. Ridge View won the Class 4A crown while Dorman won the Class 5A title. The Cavaliers feature South Carolina targets PJ Hall and Myles Tate.
Oak Hill’s other matchup is against Liberty Heights (NC), which has Alabama commit Juwan Gary. The senior played at Gray Collegiate the last three years.
Class 2A champion Gray Collegiate is in the field and will play two games. One of the War Eagles’ games is against Aspire Academy (Ky.), which is making its first appearance along with and Our Savior New American (NY). Our Savior has Top 100 junior prospect Nate Tabor.
Top 25 national recruit Wendell Moore and Cox Mill (NC) return for the second straight season along with Huntington Prep, which has top 20 national prospect Jamaeyn Brakefield.
South Carolina commit Trae Hannibal and Hartsville are in the field and play Our Savior on the first night.
Other teams in the field include AC Flora, Keenan, Trinity Christian (NC), York Prep, Lower Richland, Nation Ford, Cardinal Newman and North Mecklenburg (NC).
Schedule
At Ridge View High School
Dec. 6
Session 1
Hartsville vs. Our Savior New American, 6:15 p.m.
AC Flora vs. Keenan, 7:30 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Aspire Academy, 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 7
Session 2
Aspire Academy vs. Gray Collegiate, 5 p.m.
Our Savior New American vs. Huntington Prep (WV), 6:15 p.m.
Dorman vs. Trinity Christian (NC), 7:30 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Oak Hill (Va.), 8:45 p.m.
x-Dec. 8
Session 3
York Prep vs. Lower Richland 11 a.m.
Nation Ford vs. North Mecklenburg (NC), 12:30 p.m.
Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Aspire Academy (Ky.), 2 p.m.
Session 4
Trinity Christian (NC) vs. Cox Mill (NC), 4:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Gray Collegiate, 6 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Dorman, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill (Va.) vs. Trinity Heights (NC), 9 p.m.
Tickets $10 each session or $35 for the four sessions. On Dec. 8, gym will clear out after Huntington Prep-Aspire game and fans will need a separate ticket for the evening session.
