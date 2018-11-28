High School Basketball

Midlands 60: A look at 30 local girls and boys basketball players to watch this year

By Lou Bezjak

November 28, 2018 10:36 AM

Watch: Ridge View’s Malcolm Wilson discusses what he looks for in a school, expectations for senior year

Malcolm Wilson discusses what he looks for in a school and expectations for his senior year at Ridge View
By
Up Next
Malcolm Wilson discusses what he looks for in a school and expectations for his senior year at Ridge View
By

Midlands Boys 30

Here are 30 boys high school basketball players to keep an eye on his season (in alphabetical order):

Joshua Beadle, Cardinal Newman – Averaged 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds last season. One of state’s top prospects in Class of 2021

Tommy Bruner, Gray Collegiate – Averaged 14.7 points a game last year and one of SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list

Jordan Burch, Hammond – One of state’s top football prospects also is good on the hardwood. Averaged 10.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game last year.

Isaiah Caldwell, Heathwood Hall – Averaged 13.3 points a game last year for Highlanders

Trevez Caldwell, Irmo – Averaged 7.9 points and 2.1 assists last year

Chico Carter Jr., Cardinal Newman – Led Midlands in scoring last year at 21.8 points to go along with 4.9 assists a game. Signed with Murray State

Mason Carver, Lexington – Averaged 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game last season. Had strong showing in Lake Murray Tip-off Classic.

Dallaz Corbitt, Gray Collegiate – Central Florida football commit averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds last year

Malcolm Davis, Pelion – Averaged 15.5 points and 3.1 assists last year

Ta’jay Dunlap, Westwood – Averaged 10.2 points and 3.2 assists per game. MVP of Bahamas Classic last week for Redhawks

Daniel Finney, AC Flora – Averaged 6.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season

Crosby Harris-James Jr., Ridge View – Led Ridge View in scoring at 17 points a game

Raekwon Horton, Keenan – Averaged 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds last season

Tre Jackson, Blythewood – Averaged 20 points and 4 assists per game last year. Signed with Iowa State and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list

Dillon Jones, Keenan – Averaged 10.2 points, 8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last year. On SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list

Russell Jones, Westwood – Averaged 16.8 points and 4 assists last season. Signed with Winthrop and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list

Walyn Napper, Ridge View – Averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 assists per game last year. On SC Basketball Coaches List of Top 5 seniors in Class 4A

Norman Nowell, Richland Northeast – Averaged 12 points a game last season. On SC Basketball Coaches List of Top 5 seniors in Class 4A

Nick Paul, Newberry – Averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds a game last year

Markell Portee, North Central – Averaged 14 points a game last year. On SC Basketball Coaches List of Top 5 seniors in Class 2A

Asanti Price, Keenan – Averaged 16 points a game last year at Eau Claire. Transferred to Keenan this year.

Jeremiah Reeves, River Bluff – Averaged 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds last season.

Korey Richardson, Lower Richland – Averaged 10 points a game last season.

Khalil Robinson, Gray Collegiate – Averaged 11.9 points and 5.9 assists last year

Derrick Sinkler, AC Flora – Averaged 16 points, 4 assists and 2 steals last year. On SC Basketball Coaches List of Top 5 seniors in Class 4A

Latrell Taylor, Keenan – Averaged 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds last season

Jy Tolen, Gilbert – Averaged 12.1 points and 3.1 assists last season.

Tauris Watson, White Knoll – Averaged 11.3 points a game last season. Had a 38-point game in the Lake Murray Tip-off Classic last week.

Malcolm Wilson, Ridge View – Averaged 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 rebounds last season. Signed with Georgetown and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list

Terrill Windom, River Bluff – Averaged 12.2 points and 2.8 assists a game last year

Midlands Girls 30

Here are 30 girls high school basketball players to keep an eye on his season (in alphabetical order):

Laila Acox, Ridge View – Averaged 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last year.

Zhayla Adams, Lower Richland – Averaged 8.5 points a game last year

Taylor Britt, Spring Valley – Averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists last year at Richland Northeast. Transferred from RNE and is signed with Air Force.

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, AC Flora – Averaged 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds last season. On SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 4A list.

Dyani Burke, Keenan – Averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists at Eau Claire last season. Transferred to Keenan.

India Candelerio, Airport – Averaged 7 points, 4.4 rebounds 3.1 steals and 2.1 assists last year.

Destiny Coleman, Spring Valley – Averaged 8.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals last year. Signed with Wingate.

Madison Dopico, Irmo – Averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds last year.

Unique Drake, Westwood – Averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals last year. Signed with St. John’s, on ESPN’s Top 100 list and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Players List

Zacharia Epps, Newberry – Averaged 10.7 points a game last year on SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 3A list.

Milaysia Fulwiley, Keenan – Was a late season call-up and averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 steals and 4.8 assists last season as a seventh grader

Morgan Goodwin, Heathwood Hall – Averaged 11.4 points a game last season

Katrice Jackson, Dutch Fork – Averaged 14.5 points a game last season

TT Jones, Lower Richland – Averaged 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds last season at Dreher. Transferred to Lower Richland

Aa’breah Keitt, Brookland-Cayce – Averaged 11.8 points and 13.2 rebounds last year

Nyah Leveretter, Westwood – Averaged 11 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.1 rebounds last year. On SC Basketball Coaches Elite Players List

Taylor Lewis, Spring Valley – Averaged 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocks. Signed with Middle Tennessee and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Players List

Maliyah Lockett, Westwood – Averaged 9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year. Signed with UNC Asheville and on SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 4A list.

Essence Marshall, Westwood – Averaged 8.9 points and 3 steals last season at Ridge View. Transferred to Westwood from RV.

Danae McNeal, Swansea – Averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.7 blocks. Signed with Clemson, on ESPN Top 100 list and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Players List

Alexis Mims, Blythewood – Averaged 10 points a game last year.

Lauryn Robinson, Swansea –Averaged 10.4 points and 9.5 rebounds last season

Lauren Scott, Hammond – Averaged 5.2 points and 2 assists last year at Ridge View. Transferred to Hammond.

Laniya Smith, Lower Richland – Averaged 10.5 points and 7.4 rebounds last year.

Lauryn Taylor, Spring Valley – Averaged 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last year.

Olivia Thompson, Lexington – Hit 105 3-pointers and averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists. Will play at South Carolina next year and on SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 5A.

Alexis Tomlin, North Central – Averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 steals last year. On SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 2A.

Ehrial Wagstaff, Irmo – Averaged 8.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3.8 steals last year.

Ashlyn Watkins, Cardinal Newman – Averaged 14.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.2 steals last year.

Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley – Averaged 18.9 points and 2.3 assists. Signed with William & Mary and on SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 5A.

  Comments  