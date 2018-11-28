Midlands 60: A look at 30 local girls and boys basketball players to watch this year

Midlands Boys 30
Here are 30 boys high school basketball players to keep an eye on his season (in alphabetical order):
Joshua Beadle, Cardinal Newman – Averaged 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds last season. One of state’s top prospects in Class of 2021
Tommy Bruner, Gray Collegiate – Averaged 14.7 points a game last year and one of SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jordan Burch, Hammond – One of state’s top football prospects also is good on the hardwood. Averaged 10.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game last year.
Isaiah Caldwell, Heathwood Hall – Averaged 13.3 points a game last year for Highlanders
Trevez Caldwell, Irmo – Averaged 7.9 points and 2.1 assists last year
Chico Carter Jr., Cardinal Newman – Led Midlands in scoring last year at 21.8 points to go along with 4.9 assists a game. Signed with Murray State
Mason Carver, Lexington – Averaged 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game last season. Had strong showing in Lake Murray Tip-off Classic.
Dallaz Corbitt, Gray Collegiate – Central Florida football commit averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds last year
Malcolm Davis, Pelion – Averaged 15.5 points and 3.1 assists last year
Ta’jay Dunlap, Westwood – Averaged 10.2 points and 3.2 assists per game. MVP of Bahamas Classic last week for Redhawks
Daniel Finney, AC Flora – Averaged 6.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season
Crosby Harris-James Jr., Ridge View – Led Ridge View in scoring at 17 points a game
Raekwon Horton, Keenan – Averaged 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds last season
Tre Jackson, Blythewood – Averaged 20 points and 4 assists per game last year. Signed with Iowa State and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list
Dillon Jones, Keenan – Averaged 10.2 points, 8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last year. On SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list
Russell Jones, Westwood – Averaged 16.8 points and 4 assists last season. Signed with Winthrop and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list
Walyn Napper, Ridge View – Averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 assists per game last year. On SC Basketball Coaches List of Top 5 seniors in Class 4A
Norman Nowell, Richland Northeast – Averaged 12 points a game last season. On SC Basketball Coaches List of Top 5 seniors in Class 4A
Nick Paul, Newberry – Averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds a game last year
Markell Portee, North Central – Averaged 14 points a game last year. On SC Basketball Coaches List of Top 5 seniors in Class 2A
Asanti Price, Keenan – Averaged 16 points a game last year at Eau Claire. Transferred to Keenan this year.
Jeremiah Reeves, River Bluff – Averaged 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds last season.
Korey Richardson, Lower Richland – Averaged 10 points a game last season.
Khalil Robinson, Gray Collegiate – Averaged 11.9 points and 5.9 assists last year
Derrick Sinkler, AC Flora – Averaged 16 points, 4 assists and 2 steals last year. On SC Basketball Coaches List of Top 5 seniors in Class 4A
Latrell Taylor, Keenan – Averaged 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds last season
Jy Tolen, Gilbert – Averaged 12.1 points and 3.1 assists last season.
Tauris Watson, White Knoll – Averaged 11.3 points a game last season. Had a 38-point game in the Lake Murray Tip-off Classic last week.
Malcolm Wilson, Ridge View – Averaged 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 rebounds last season. Signed with Georgetown and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Boys list
Terrill Windom, River Bluff – Averaged 12.2 points and 2.8 assists a game last year
Midlands Girls 30
Here are 30 girls high school basketball players to keep an eye on his season (in alphabetical order):
Laila Acox, Ridge View – Averaged 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last year.
Zhayla Adams, Lower Richland – Averaged 8.5 points a game last year
Taylor Britt, Spring Valley – Averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists last year at Richland Northeast. Transferred from RNE and is signed with Air Force.
McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, AC Flora – Averaged 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds last season. On SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 4A list.
Dyani Burke, Keenan – Averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists at Eau Claire last season. Transferred to Keenan.
India Candelerio, Airport – Averaged 7 points, 4.4 rebounds 3.1 steals and 2.1 assists last year.
Destiny Coleman, Spring Valley – Averaged 8.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals last year. Signed with Wingate.
Madison Dopico, Irmo – Averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds last year.
Unique Drake, Westwood – Averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals last year. Signed with St. John’s, on ESPN’s Top 100 list and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Players List
Zacharia Epps, Newberry – Averaged 10.7 points a game last year on SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 3A list.
Milaysia Fulwiley, Keenan – Was a late season call-up and averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 steals and 4.8 assists last season as a seventh grader
Morgan Goodwin, Heathwood Hall – Averaged 11.4 points a game last season
Katrice Jackson, Dutch Fork – Averaged 14.5 points a game last season
TT Jones, Lower Richland – Averaged 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds last season at Dreher. Transferred to Lower Richland
Aa’breah Keitt, Brookland-Cayce – Averaged 11.8 points and 13.2 rebounds last year
Nyah Leveretter, Westwood – Averaged 11 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.1 rebounds last year. On SC Basketball Coaches Elite Players List
Taylor Lewis, Spring Valley – Averaged 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocks. Signed with Middle Tennessee and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Players List
Maliyah Lockett, Westwood – Averaged 9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year. Signed with UNC Asheville and on SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 4A list.
Essence Marshall, Westwood – Averaged 8.9 points and 3 steals last season at Ridge View. Transferred to Westwood from RV.
Danae McNeal, Swansea – Averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.7 blocks. Signed with Clemson, on ESPN Top 100 list and on SC Basketball Coaches Elite Players List
Alexis Mims, Blythewood – Averaged 10 points a game last year.
Lauryn Robinson, Swansea –Averaged 10.4 points and 9.5 rebounds last season
Lauren Scott, Hammond – Averaged 5.2 points and 2 assists last year at Ridge View. Transferred to Hammond.
Laniya Smith, Lower Richland – Averaged 10.5 points and 7.4 rebounds last year.
Lauryn Taylor, Spring Valley – Averaged 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last year.
Olivia Thompson, Lexington – Hit 105 3-pointers and averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists. Will play at South Carolina next year and on SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 5A.
Alexis Tomlin, North Central – Averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 steals last year. On SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 2A.
Ehrial Wagstaff, Irmo – Averaged 8.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3.8 steals last year.
Ashlyn Watkins, Cardinal Newman – Averaged 14.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.2 steals last year.
Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley – Averaged 18.9 points and 2.3 assists. Signed with William & Mary and on SC Basketball Coaches Top 5 seniors in Class 5A.
Comments