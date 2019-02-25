Keenan star could win her second state title this week. She’s not in high school yet

Keenan boys Zach Norris has one of his most talented teams ever but has no doubt Milaysia Fulwiley could have a big role on it if she was allowed to play with the boys.
Fulwiley is the star point guard for the Keenan girls’ basketball team and is just an eighth-grader. Both Keenan boys and girls teams will play for Class 3A state titles Saturday. The Keenan girls face Bishop England, and the boys take on Ridgeland-Hardeeville.
“She could play for us right now, probably start at the point,” Norris said Monday at the South Carolina High School League state championship news conference. “She’s better than sliced bread. For her age, it is a real surprise to see a young lady like that. I haven’t seen that since probably Ivory Latta.”
Latta, the former York standout who went on to play at North Carolina, is arguably one of the best to ever play girls basketball in the state. She still holds the state’s single-game and all-time scoring record. While Fulwiley has a ways to go to be on Latta’s level, she definitely has star potential.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley already offered Fulwiley a scholarship after watching her play an AAU game last summer. Fulwiley also has been offered by Ole Miss and seen/ interest from several other Division I programs despite not stepping foot in a high school classroom yet.
Fulwiley still is at Sanders Middle School and won’t be a freshman at Keenan until the fall. She helped Sanders win a championship last year before being called up to play with Keenan during the playoffs and averaged 11.6 points in helping the Raiders to the Class 2A title.
This season, Fulwiley is the team’s leader in scoring (19.7 ppg), assists (4.9), steals (5.8), blocks (1.5) and is second in rebounds. She was Region 4-3A Player of the Year and an all-state selection.
“She has been great for us and we haven’t got her on campus yet,” Keenan coach Reggie McLain said. “She still is in middle school. She has been a leader on the court and extremely high basketball IQ that helps out the other players.”
McLain regrets not calling up Fulwiley sooner last year but wanted her to finish her middle school season. Now, he hopes to have her for four more years, although he has already heard of other schools trying to lure Fulwiley away from Keenan.
“We got our fingers crossed. I know they are calling, watching and trying to get in touch with her,” McLain said. “Right now, we got her and she has been a blessing to have.”
McLain began hearing about her in the sixth grade but Fulwiley’s love of basketball began at 4 years old when she started playing in church league. Growing up, Fulwiley played two games Saturday, one on the girls’ team and one on the boys’ team.
“It made me work even harder,” Fulwiley said playing with the boys. “It made me tougher. Going up against boys, they were tougher and stronger and faster than me. I had to let everyone know it doesn’t matter if you are a girl or boy but just push yourself.”
Fulwiley has a solid shooting stroke from the outside but what gets the most attention is her dribbling and passing ability. Teammate Dyani Burke is amazed with the “tricks and passes” she does and remembers one play in a playoff game against Seneca where Fulwiley dribbled between her legs and went in for a reverse layup.
McLain admits it’s easy for him and the rest of the Keenan staff to get mesmerized of the plays she make at such a young age.
“Lot of times the plays she makes we get in a daze and watch her,” McLain said. “Some of the plays she makes we aren’t even calling. We just let her play to her game.”
