Keenan girls’ comeback comes up short in Class 3A title game to Bishop England

Bishop England won its sixth state championship since 2012 with a 54-46 victory over Keenan in the Class 3A girls title game Saturday afternoon at the Colonial Life Arena.
The Bishops were making their seventh championship game appearance in the last eight years. It’s the third time they met the Raiders in the finals with Bishop England winning in 2016 and Keenan winning in 2013.
It was close throughout until Bishop England used a 17-0 run that closed the third quarter and started the fourth. Keenan held its last lead at 28-26 Josie Dennis started the deciding run that gave the Bishops a 42-38 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders pulled within seven points on back-to-back three-pointers by Dyani Burke, but the Bishops responded with another 10-2 spurt to put it out of reach. The run was highlighted when Katie Brooks made four free throws with 4:29 remaining after Keenan was whistled for a foul and a technical for slamming the ball on the floor.
Brooks finished with 20 points to lead three Bishops in double figures. Josie Dennis and Lily Woods each scored 10.
BE – Katie Brooks 20, Josie Dennis 10, Lily Woods 10, Cullum 5, Drummond 7, Albano 2. K – Dyani Burke 17, Milaysia Fulwiley 18, Lewis 4, C. Jones 2, V. Jones 2, Woods 2, Davis 1.
