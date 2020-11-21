The State in Columbia SC Logo
New location, name for one of Columbia area’s top high school basketball showcases

Staff Reports

There will be a new location and name for one of Columbia’s top basketball events this year.

The Bash, formerly known as Bojangles Bash, will be held this year at Cardinal Newman High School on Dec. 10-12, The event was moved from Ridge View High School because Richland 2 not allowing tournaments to be held at their schools during COVID-19.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the Bash and there will be limited attendance. Matchups and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The event includes state champions Dorman, Ridge View, Keenan, Gray Collegiate, Cardinal Newman and out of state teams Arizona Compass Prep and NC schools Trinity Christian, Liberty Heights and Cannon School.

Teams for the Bash are listed below with how many games they will play.

Ridge View High School - (Columbia, SC) - 1 Game

Dorman High School - (Roebuck, SC) - 1 Game

AZ Compass Prep - (Chandler, AZ) - 2 Games

Cannon School - (Concord, NC) - 1 Game

Trinity Christian - (Fayetteville, NC) - 2 Games

AC Flora - (Columbia, SC) - 1 Game

Greenville - (Greenville, SC) - 1 Game

Keenan - (Columbia, SC) - 2 Games

Gray Collegiate (Columbia, SC) - 2 Games

Cardinal Newman - (Columbia, SC) - 1 Game

Legacy Early Charter - (Greenville, SC) - 1 Game

Winston-Salem Christian - (Winston-Salem, NC) - 2 Games

Hartsville - (Hartsville, SC) - 1 Game

Blythewood - (Blythewood, SC) - 1 Game

Liberty Heights - (Charlotte, NC) - 2 Games

United Faith Christian - (Charlotte, NC) - 1 Game

