New location, name for one of Columbia area’s top high school basketball showcases
There will be a new location and name for one of Columbia’s top basketball events this year.
The Bash, formerly known as Bojangles Bash, will be held this year at Cardinal Newman High School on Dec. 10-12, The event was moved from Ridge View High School because Richland 2 not allowing tournaments to be held at their schools during COVID-19.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the Bash and there will be limited attendance. Matchups and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The event includes state champions Dorman, Ridge View, Keenan, Gray Collegiate, Cardinal Newman and out of state teams Arizona Compass Prep and NC schools Trinity Christian, Liberty Heights and Cannon School.
Teams for the Bash are listed below with how many games they will play.
Ridge View High School - (Columbia, SC) - 1 Game
Dorman High School - (Roebuck, SC) - 1 Game
AZ Compass Prep - (Chandler, AZ) - 2 Games
Cannon School - (Concord, NC) - 1 Game
Trinity Christian - (Fayetteville, NC) - 2 Games
AC Flora - (Columbia, SC) - 1 Game
Greenville - (Greenville, SC) - 1 Game
Keenan - (Columbia, SC) - 2 Games
Gray Collegiate (Columbia, SC) - 2 Games
Cardinal Newman - (Columbia, SC) - 1 Game
Legacy Early Charter - (Greenville, SC) - 1 Game
Winston-Salem Christian - (Winston-Salem, NC) - 2 Games
Hartsville - (Hartsville, SC) - 1 Game
Blythewood - (Blythewood, SC) - 1 Game
Liberty Heights - (Charlotte, NC) - 2 Games
United Faith Christian - (Charlotte, NC) - 1 Game
