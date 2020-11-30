Top boys teams, players to watch as Midlands high school basketball season tips off

The high school basketball regular season begins in full this week. A look at the top teams to watch and some of top players as voted on by The State Newspaper’s panel.

———Midlands Boys Preseason Top 10———

1. Ridge View

Why they’re ranked: Defending three-time Class 4A champions will be making the move to Class 5A this year. Blazers return talented group including senior Tyler Rice and sophomore Greg Jackson. Lee Central transfer DaVeon Thomas will be a big addition to the backcourt.

2. Gray Collegiate

Why they’re ranked: Three-time defending Class 2A champs are the favorites to win another title. Roster includes North Carolina A&T signee Chase McDuffie and top-50 sophomore Brandon Gardner. War Eagles won two preseason tournament titles.

3. Keenan

Why they’re ranked: Raiders have won two straight Class 3A titles and are picked to win it again. Junior Jazian Gortman is a top-50 ranked junior nationally and will carry the scoring load after 3A Player of Year Raekwon Horton graduated.

4. Blythewood

Why they’re ranked: Bengals have one of the top juniors in the nation in forward Julian Phillips. Blythewood also returns a majority of last year’s roster and will battle it out with Ridge View for a Region 4-5A title.

5. AC Flora

Why they’re ranked: Falcons came up a game short of playing for state championship last year but are ranked No. 1 in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Class 4A Preseason poll. Wake Forest commit Robert McCray highlights a talented group back from last year.

6. Cardinal Newman

Why they’re ranked: Cardinals are the two-time defending SCISA 3A champions. Clemson signee Joshua Beadle is back for his senior season.

7. Irmo

Why they’re ranked: Yellow Jackets drop down to Class 4A and return a starting backcourt of Dylan Williams and Juice Keitt.

8. Dutch Fork

Why they’re ranked: Silver Foxes made a surprising run to the Class 5A championship last year and return Houston Jones, one of the top 3-point shooters in the Midlands, and guard Jarvis Green.

9. River Bluff

Why they’re ranked: Gators are coming off first 20-win season in school history and return veteran group, including senior Myles Jenkins. River Bluff won preseason Battle at Dam Tournament.

10. (tie) Lower Richland

Why they’re ranked: Diamond Hornets roster took a big hit when Korey Richardson and Quenton Flood decided to play their senior seasons out of state but will be a factor battling with Keenan for a Region 4-3A championship.

10. (tie) Brookland-Cayce

Why they’re ranked: Move to Class 3A will help Bearcats, who return talented group, including senior Aubrey Richardson.

Others receiving votes: Dreher

——— Midlands Fab 15———

Some of top boys basketball players to watch this season

Joshua Beadle, Sr. Cardinal Newman — Clemson signee averaged 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists last year. Rivals ranked Beadle as a four-star prospect and No. 110 on its Top 150 list.

Brandon Gardner, So., Gray Collegiate — Ranked No. 42 nationally for Class of 2023 by 247Sports and has several Division I offers. Averaged 4.9 points and 4.5 rebounds as a freshman.

Jazian Gortman, Jr., Keenan — Ranked No. 40 for Class of 2022 by Rivals. Guard averaged 17 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals last year.

Jarvis Green, So., Dutch Fork — Was team’s leading scorer and averaged 9 points a game last season. Won’t hit basketball until Dutch Fork football season ends this week.

Greg Jackson So., Ridge View — Ranked No. 29 by 247Sports for Class of 2023 and has several Division I offers. Averaged 3.9 points and four rebounds as a freshman last year.

Myles Jenkins, Sr., River Bluff — Named Top 5 senior in Class 5A by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

Robert McCray, Sr., AC Flora — Wake Forest signee is ranked No. 124 on Rivals Top 150 list for Class of 2021. Averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists last season.

Chase McDuffie, Sr., Gray Collegiate — North Carolina A&T signee averaged 9 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.

Julian Phillips, Jr., Blythewood — Top ranked recruit in S.C. for Class of 2022 and in top 35 nationally by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. Has several Division I offers and averaged 18.5 points and 10.4 rebounds last season.

Tyler Rice, Sr., Ridge View — William & Mary signee ranked as one of the top seniors in Class 5A by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 11.3 points and 3.9 assists last season.

Aubrey Richardson, Sr., Brookland-Cayce — BC’s leading scorer from last season was named one of top five seniors to watch in 3A by S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds last year.

Davario Shepherd, Sr., Dreher — Blue Devils leading scorer last season should be a stronger performer with new coach Daryl Jarvis. Averaged 11 points a game last season.

Cam Scott, Fr., Lexington — Became first eighth-grade boys players to earn all-state honors in S.C. Averaged 15.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists last year.

DaVeon Thomas, Sr., Ridge View — Transfer from Lee Central named one of elite players to watch in S.C. regardless of classification by S.C. basketball coaches. Averaged 17.8 points, 7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Dylan Williams, Jr., Irmo — Averaged 12.8 points and 4 assists last season. Been bothered in preseason by ankle injury.