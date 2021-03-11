North-South basketball rosters released. See who will be playing in the games

Two members from state champion River Bluff boys basketball team and one from Saluda girls were among the players picked for the SC North-South all-star basketball games.

RB’s Myles Jenkins and Malachi Reeves will play in the boys game, while Saluda’s Kalisha Hill will play in the girls game. The three players helped their schools to their first state championships last week.

The games will be held March 27 at Brookland-Cayce High School with girls at 1 p.m. and boys at 4 p.m.

Fans will be allowed to attend the game as of now with each player getting six tickets.

Other Columbia area girls players picked include Ridge View’s Laila Acox, Westwood’s Malaziah Etheridge and Airport’s Jayla Jamison. Saluda’s Jeanette Wilder is the coach for the North team.

On the boys side, it was Gray Collegiate’s Timothy Barnes and Chase McDuffie, Ridge View’s Tyler Rice and DaVeon Thomas, AC Flora’s Robert McCray, Dreher’s Devario Sheppard, Mid-Carolina’s Darian Bookman and Lexington’s Zavier Measmer.

Dutch Fork’s Bret Jones is the coach for the South team and Newberry’s Chad Cary will coach the North team.

Clover had two selections for the girls game in Aleysha Wade and Janelle Carter. Lancaster’s Janyle Pittman and Omazeion Tinsley were picked for the boys game.

Acox, Wade, Thomas Rice McCray and McDuffie were among those picked for Carolinas Classic but that game was canceled because of COVID-19.

Grand Strand had three players picked for the games - St. James’ Mackenzie Cochrane, North Myrtle Beach’s Davona Hatchell and Myrtle Beach’s Ayden Hickman.

SC North-South All-Star Basketball Rosters

Girls

North

Kalisha Hill (Saluda), Ka’Asia Anderson (Chapman), Sincere Hicks (Daniel), Mallory Bruce (Travelers Rest), Tabby Littlefield (Greer), Laila Acox (Ridge View), Aleysha Wade (Clover), Janiyah Hagood (J.L. Mann), Najah Gilliam (Byrnes), A’Maurya Tate-Smith (Gaffney), Brooke Bailey (Woodruff), Janelle Carter (Clover), Malaziah Etheridge (Westwood)

Coach: Jeanette Wilder (Saluda).

Assistants: Susan Wade (Gaffney), Missy Fowler (Byrnes)

South

Laykin Cox (Sumter), Jen’Lea Nichols (Mullins), Vanessa Blake (Ashley Ridge), Jaiha Williams (Bishop England), Zhani Thomson (Whale Branch), Kayla Washington (Wilson), Lexi Shepard (Summerville), Cambria Parker (Scott’s Branch), Tonaja Lester (Marion), Shania Davis (Crestwood), Mackenzie Cochrane (St. James), Davona Hatchell (North Myrtle Beach), Kaylyn Glover (Silver Bluff), Jayla Jamison (Airport)

Coach: Chakaris Thomas, Hemingway

Assistants: Ira Owens (Cane Bay), Emily Beyoglides (James Island)

Boys

North

Ian Thomspon (Southside Christian), Josh Owens (Wren), Janyle Pittman (Lancaster), Omazeion Tinsley (Lancaster), Robert McCray (A.C. Flora), Jalen Breazeale (Dorman), Darian Bookman (Mid-Carolina), Alexei Iturbe (Riverside), Daveon Thomas (Ridge View), Tyler Rice (Ridge View), Timothy Barnes (Gray Collegiate), John Butler Jr. (Christ Church), Chase McDuffie (Gray Collegiate), Devario Sheppard (Dreher)

Coach: Chad Cary (Newberry)

Assistant Coaches: Josh Mills (Travelers Rest), Jared Adamson (Nation Ford)

South

James Lovorn (T.L. Hanna), Russell Felton Jr. (Aiken), Cesare Edwards (Hartsville), Myles Jenkins (River Bluff), Bailey Wiseman (James Island), DreVeon Scott (Marlboro County), Marshall Myers (Cheraw), Aydan Hickman (Myrtle Beach), Malachi Reeves (River Bluff), Quez Lewis (Johnsonville), Colin Rodrigues (North Augusta), Yaturi Bolton (Goose Creek), Daniel Brooks (Bishop England), Corbin Pack (Carolina Forest), Shawn Jones (Allendale-Fairfax), Zavier Measmer (Lexington)

Coach: Bret Jones (Dutch Fork)

Assistants: Yusuf English (Hartsville), Stan Wilkinson (James Island)